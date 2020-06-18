Chen Chi-mai building by-election campaign team fast

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) is assembling a new campaign team to prepare for the upcoming Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, following his recent announcement of leaving his post as vice premier.

His campaign is set to begin on June 19, and according to Chinese-language media, Kaohsiung City Councilors Kao Min-lin (高閔琳) and Lin Chih-hung (林智鴻) have been considered to become spokespeople for Chen’s campaign team.

Both Lin and Kao confirmed earlier today that a request was extended, and expressed their intentions to accept and do all they can for the team.

In addition, the former acting mayor of Kaohsiung, Hsu Li-ming (許立明), is set to become the chairman of the campaign team while Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) is positioned to become director-general.

Candidates for the campaign’s spokesperson include DPP’s head of social media, Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰翔), Kaohsiung City Councilors Kao Min-lin (高閔琳) and Lin Chih-hung (林智鴻), New Frontier Foundation Vice Executive Enoch Wu (吳怡農) and New Power Party’s Kaohsiung City councilor Huang-jie (黃捷).

However, the official roster has yet to be announced, with Chen’s advisor stating that discussions are still taking place.

In addition, Chen’s advisor revealed that as resignation will be official on June 19, Chen is still working hard at his current position. However, come tomorrow, Chen will be giving his all to his mayoral campaign.