China fighter jets enter Taiwan airspace for 5th times in 10 days

The situation is back to normal and there is no cause for alarm, according to the military

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Two fighter jets from the Chinese military, a Chengdu J-10 and J-11, entered on Thursday the airspace of southwest Taiwan and then flew out of the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Taiwanese patrol aircraft reportedly responded with radio warnings and monitored the jet’s movements until they flew off, the MND’s Air Force Command Headquarters said in a press release.

The incident was the fifth of its kind by Chinese aircraft in the past ten days, following the intrusion of “several” Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets on June 9, a Y-8 transport plane on June 12 and a Chengdu J-10 fighter jet on June 16, according to the MND.

The situation is back to normal, the MND said, stressing that there was no cause for alarm, as it was closely monitoring the airspace and waters around Taiwan.

An analyst at the National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), told the Central News Agency that the spate of recent incursions could be intended by Beijing as a sort of “stress test” of Taiwan’s defense capabilities.