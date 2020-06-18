共軍五度擾台！　中國兩架軍機擾西南空域｜Five times in 10 days, China fighter jet enters Taiwan’s airspace again

【看CP學英文】空軍司令部今（18）日表示，本日上午偵獲中共殲10、殲11型戰機，進入臺灣西南空域，經我空中偵巡戰機適切應對，並實施廣播告警後，共機飛離我防空識別區，目前狀況均正常。

Two fighter jets from the Chinese military, a Chengdu J-10 and J-11, entered on Thursday the airspace of southwest Taiwan and then flew out of the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

空軍司令部今天說，上午偵獲中共殲10、殲11型戰機進入台灣西南空域，經國軍空中偵巡戰機適切應對並實施廣播告警後，共機飛離台灣防空識別區（ADIZ），目前狀況均正常。

Taiwanese patrol aircraft reportedly responded with radio warnings and monitored the jet’s movements until they flew off, the MND’s Air Force Command Headquarters said in a press release.

空軍司令部今天下午發佈新聞稿，說明上午偵獲共機擾台的狀況。

根據國防部公開資料，今天是6月9日以來，共軍第5度侵犯台灣ADIZ。前4次分別為6月9日的蘇愷30戰機、6月12日的運8、6月16日的殲10戰機、6月17日的運8和殲10。

The incident was the fifth of its kind by Chinese aircraft in the past ten days, following the intrusion of “several” Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets on June 9, a Y-8 transport plane on June 12 and a Chengdu J-10 fighter jet on June 16, according to the MND.

空軍司令部表示目前狀況已恢復正常，並強調他們正積極的監測所有經過台灣的領空與海域的軍機，不需恐慌。

The situation is back to normal, the MND said, stressing that there was no cause for alarm, as it was closely monitoring the airspace and waters around Taiwan.

國民黨智庫國家政策研究基金會的分析師告訴中央社，近期中共軍機頻擾台是為「壓力測試」台灣的國防實力。

An analyst at the National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), told the Central News Agency that the spate of recent incursions could be intended by Beijing as a sort of “stress test” of Taiwan’s defense capabilities.