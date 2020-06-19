影／甜蜜情侶成旅遊小達人 　老外教你如何遊走台北 | Adventurous couple unveils what to expect in first trip to Taipei

【看CP學英文】YouTuber 吉米 (Jimmy)和塔兒 (Tah)喜歡在他們的頻道Divert Living上分享在亞洲各地旅遊的影片，而近日也分享了一個他們首次在台北遊玩的短片。

YouTubers Jimmy and Tah, who love sharing their Asian travel with their followers, recently uploaded a short video documenting their first time in Taipei.

曾經在美國軍隊裡服兵役的吉米，2015年在韓國認識來自泰國、原先在金融業工作的塔兒。

In 2015, Jimmy, who was previously in the United States military, met Tah, who hails from Thailand and worked in the finance sector, in South Korea.

他們一起步上冒險之旅，於2017年開始環遊世界，想向全世界證明不用很有錢有可以快樂的旅行。

Together, they embarked on an adventure around the world in 2017, with the goal of proving to others that you don’t have to be rich to travel well.

他們在台北一個月的行程中到訪了許多觀光景點，如夜市、中正紀念堂、大稻埕等等。

During their month-long trip in Taipei, Taiwan, they visited several tourist attractions, such as the local night markets, the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Dadaocheng and many more.

影片中，情侶檔分享了在台北旅遊必知小知識。

In their vlog, the couple laid down some ground rules on what to expect when visiting Taipei, Taiwan.

他們在影片開頭介紹了台北捷運和如何租借U-Bike。

They started off by giving an overview of public transportations, such as the Taipei Metro (MRT), as well as U-bikes.

爾後他們前往了台北最熱鬧的西門町，嘗試了許多道地美食，其中包括波霸奶茶和蔥抓餅。逛完西門町後他們到了市區和地下街玩各個遊戲機和夾娃娃機。

Later on, they then went on to Ximending a popular shopping district in Taipei and tried out a variety of local cuisines, including bubble tea and scallion pancakes. Afterward that, they visited downtown Taipei, and the underground markets in the MRT station, where they spent time at an arcade, playing things such as the claw machine.

他們之後也發了許多影片分享台灣其他面向，如「怎麼逛台北」，「在台必吃食物」和「各大夜市」。

They also followed this vlog up with multiple vlogs about selective aspects of Taiwan, such as, a free tour guide of Taipei, what foods to eat and the night markets across the city.