老外看台灣／在台老外瘋淨灘！　齊心協力讓寶島更乾淨｜Locals and foreigners work on cleaning up the beaches across Taiwan

【看CP學英文】上週六，全台各地21處海岸、森林湧現一群人潮，他們來自世界各國，大家齊聚一堂，人手拿著一個垃圾袋，彎下腰來撿拾岸邊的大小垃圾，每位志工都希望為台灣的美麗海岸盡一份心力。

Last Saturday, crowds of people from all over the world gathered at 21 coasts and forests across Taiwan and collected trash from the shores and forests to contribute to Taiwan’s beautiful nature.

適逢「台灣國際清理日」四週年，非營利組織Taiwan Adventure Outings發起淨灘活動，由台灣在地公司協辦，號召全國民眾不分國籍年齡，只要有心都一同來為台灣這座小島減輕垃圾。

The beach cleaning events held across Taiwan on June 13 were Initiated by Taiwan Adventure Outings, a non-profit organization, and co-organized by Taiwan-based companies.

On the fourth anniversary of International Cleanup Day, people of all ages were urged to come together to help remove the trash on this small island.

今年參與志工相較去年不減反增，盛況空前。

The number of volunteers has increased year-on-year, making it one of the largest cleanup events this year.

Taiwan Adventure Outings長期以來致力於提倡台灣戶外運動，不定期舉辦各式戶外活動，並結合教育、環保意識宣導，歡迎任何人參與活動探索台灣寶島之美。

Taiwan Adventure Outings is an organization dedicated to exploring Taiwan and participating in fun and exciting outdoor adventures combined with education and environmental awareness. The group is non-exclusive, open to both local and foreign Taiwan residents.

Taiwan Adventure Outings向The China Post分享道，全台從北到南的海岸、森林共21處淨灘點，1,231名熱心志工投入，垃圾收集量高達7,484公斤，成果相當可觀。

The organization told The China Post that the total number of trash collected is 7,484Kg with a total of 1,231 volunteers committing to the event.

組織表示，今年參與淨灘的志工宛如地球村，台灣人佔了六成，有四成的志工來自世界各國，大家不分國籍一同合作為環境盡一分心力。

This year’s beach cleanup was like a global village, with 60% of the volunteers from Taiwan and 40% from all over the world, the organization added, everyone was working together to do what they could for the environment.

Taiwan Adventure Outings發言人表示，「我們每年舉辦規模擴及全國的淨灘活動就是為了回饋台灣，並提升社會對於各種環境議題的意識，今年參與的志工人數較去年整整多了一倍，這是很好的跡象！」

“We put on this country-wide event each year to give back to Taiwan, as well as raise awareness of the various environmental issues that negatively affect our local ecology and ocean’s health,” the organization said.

“It’s a beautiful sign for us to see the number of volunteers double from last year.”

自四年前開始，Taiwan Adventure Outings每年舉辦大大小小淨灘、清理天燈殘骸活動。

The non-profit organization has held various events since 2016 including lanterns and beaches cleanups.

組織表示，未來期許有更多志工投入環保工作，也感謝所有的志工以及台灣在地公司提供協助，讓今年這場盛會圓滿落幕。

The group concluded by saying thanks to the local companies who gave assistance and all of the volunteers.