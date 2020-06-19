自囚2個月！羅志祥深夜內湖現蹤　粉絲驚：是胖了嗎 | Show Luo posts cryptic photo to Instagram 

【看CP學英文】羅志祥（小豬）被周揚青毀滅式分手後，雖然重啟社群網站發聲，但本人已近2個月沒有露臉，行蹤成謎，近日他在IG貼出人在籃球場的照片，被粉絲發現疑似發福，「是不是胖了，腿好粗！」

Taiwanese singer Show Luo (羅志祥) posted to Instagram early morning on Friday an image of himself sitting at an outdoor basketball court in Neihu, Taipei, drawing fans to claim that Luo has gained weight.

The singer hasn’t participated in any public events since the devastating breakup with his ex-girlfriend Grace Chow (周揚青) two months ago.

小豬今（19日）凌晨上傳一張自拍照，但僅有他的雙腳及一顆籃球入鏡，從照片判斷，拍攝地點應為北市內湖彩虹河濱公園的籃球場。

The photo shows his legs and a basketball at the basketball court of the Rainbow Riverside Park in Neihu District, Taipei.

照片中，小豬露出一截左小腿，引發粉絲一波熱議，「哥哥你是胖了嗎」、「腿好黑喔」、「我懷疑你肥了」、「是不是胖了？也挺好，最近可以吃些自己想吃的，不用一直為了保持身材餓著」，更有人心疼地說：「突然覺得他好落寞…。」

Contrary to all expectations, many said: “Are you gaining weight?” in response to his post. Someone said: “I feel like he is lonely,” while others also expressed their concerns for Luo.