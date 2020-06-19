追「上帝戒指」必知小故事　各國日環食有趣傳說一次看｜Spectacular? Frightening? Solar eclipses seen through time

【看CP學英文】日環食將於週日登場，環食帶自台灣本島通過金門、澎湖北側、雲林南部、嘉義縣、嘉義市、台南市北側、高雄市北側、花蓮縣南側及台東縣北側，共9縣市都可見到此現象。

A solar eclipse is set to occur on June 21 (Sunday), and people across nine counties in Taiwan will be able to witness this natural phenomenon.

台北天文館預測，若錯過了這次從下午2:45持續到5:26的天文現象，下次要在台灣觀測到日環食，就要等到195年後了！

According to the Taipei Astronomical Museum (臺北市立天文科學教育館), if you miss out on this rare occurrence, which is set to begin at 2:45 p.m. until 5:26 p.m., you’ll have to wait another 195 years to see an eclipse here.

準備好週末觀賞這持續2個多小時的天文奇景前，不妨來看看各國有趣的日環食傳說故事和歷史吧！

To prepare for this historic event, which will last for a total of 2 hours and 42 minutes, and get you in the right mood from the start, here are some intriguing folk tales from various cultures from around the world.

中國文化｜Chinese Culture

古代中國社會將日環食現象的發生歸咎於一條啃食太陽的龍。因此，中國人在日食當日會擊鼓發出巨響來嚇跑巨龍，以防牠吃掉太陽。

In ethnic Chinese communities, it’s believed that a dragon eating the sun is the main reason for a solar eclipse. Against this backdrop, Chinese people would usually produce loud noises with the help of drums to scare off the dragon and prevent it from consuming the sun.

由於月亮不久後就會離開太陽，中國人便認為此方法是有效的，成為歷史文化中重要的一環。

As the moon always moves away from the sun after a short while, Chinese people were convinced that their actions really did work; thus, becoming an integral part of the local cultures.

斯堪地那維亞｜Scandinavian Culture

如許多早期的社會，維京人也認為太陽是因為被某個東西吃掉才會有日環食現象。

As with many other early cultures, the Vikings believed that the sun was being consumed when an eclipse occurred.

傳說中有兩匹狼Hati和Skoll想吃掉太陽和月亮。

Their folklore involves two wolves, Hati and Skoll, who sought to eat the sun and moon, respectively.

為了阻止這件事，維京人也會在當日製造巨大聲響把狼嚇跑，因為他們相信，若狼將太陽和月亮吃掉，那麼Ragnarok (世界末日)就會發生。

With this observation in mind, the townspeople would make loud noises to try and scare off the wolves, as they believed that if the wolves did devour the sun and moon, then Ragnarok, or the apocalypse, would ensue.

印度文化｜Indian Culture

根據古印度人的傳說，愛鬧事的羅修羅羅睺(Rahu)試圖偷喝其他神祇的長生不老藥。

According to Hindu mythology, an entity by the name of Rahu strove to drink the elixir of the gods, which granted immortality.

然而，他的計謀被負責保護宇宙的Vishnu拆穿而遭到斷頭，頭顱後來飛向天空，擋住了太陽。

However, his plot was discovered by Vishnu (the protector of the universe), who promptly beheaded him, causing his decapitated head to drift through the sky and eventually ending in front of the Sun.

其他版本裡，羅睺確實喝到了一口長生不老的藥 ，但藥還來不及到身體的其他部位就被斷頭，所以只有他的頭顱保持長生不老。

Other versions say that Rahu actually drank a sip of the elixir, though before it could reach the rest of his body, he was beheaded, thus making his head immortal.

據說羅睺因為憤怒而發誓不管如何都要將太陽吃掉，然因為他沒有喉嚨，所以每當他吞掉太陽後，太陽總是會再出現。

It’s said that in anger, Rahu went on an everlasting quest to eat the sun, though when he does, it quickly reappears, as he has no throat.

西非文化｜West African Culture

西非北部的多哥(Togo)和貝南(Benin)族傳說裡，祖先巴塔馬利巴 (Batammaliba)人相信日環食發生時是因為人類彼此互鬥、爭執而將怨氣散播至太陽和月亮。

According to a West African legend, the Batammaliba, ancient people from Northern Togo and Benin believed that an eclipse occurred when humans fought or were angry with each other; thus, spreading it to the sun and moon.

傳說中的兩位母親Puka Puka和Kuiyecoke 說服族人不要再吵架，以身作則緩解太陽和月亮之間的紛爭，讓日環食結束。

Legendary first mothers, Puka Puka and Kuiyecoke, persuaded the people to stop fighting to convince the sun and moon to stop their brawl and end the eclipse.

巴塔馬利巴人現在看見日環食出現就會放下舊恨，解決糾紛，好讓太陽和月亮維持和平。

Whenever an eclipse appears, the Batammaliba people would set aside their differences and make amends with each other to keep the sun and moon at peace.