Show Luo posts cryptic photo to Instagram

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Show Luo (羅志祥) posted to Instagram early morning on Friday an image of himself sitting at an outdoor basketball court in Neihu, Taipei, drawing fans to claim that Luo has gained weight.

The singer hasn’t participated in any public events since the devastating breakup with his ex-girlfriend Grace Chow (周揚青) two months ago.

The photo shows his legs and a basketball at the basketball court of the Rainbow Riverside Park in Neihu District, Taipei.

Contrary to all expectations, many said: “Are you gaining weight?” in response to his post. Someone said: “I feel like he is lonely,” while others also expressed their concerns for Luo.