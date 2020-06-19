百年一遇在日環食下求婚！　盤點嘉義四大浪漫秘境 | Why proposing in Chiayi on day of solar eclipse?

【看CP學英文】今年天文盛事「日環食」將於夏至6月21日正式登場。在這特別的日子，當月亮緩緩地移動遮住太陽，天空一暗，而身旁與你一同觀賞這奇景的人正是你深愛的人，何不把握這一生一次的機會，單膝下跪，掏出戒指來場浪漫的求婚驚喜！

A solar eclipse will occur across the Tropic of Cancer on Monday, June 21, and it will be visible from nine counties and cities in Taiwan.

On this special day, when the moon is slowly moving to block out the sun, the sky will turn dark.

If the person beside you is the one you love during this phenomenal moment, why not seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get down on your knee and propose to your beloved?

若你正打算安排前往嘉義觀賞「上帝的戒指」，安排一場浪漫「求婚小旅行」，以下介紹4個浪漫度破表景點，讓你在「上帝的戒指」照耀下求婚當天，留下永生難忘的回憶。

If you are planning to go to Chiayi to view the “Ring of Fire” and arrange a romantic “Proposal Trip,” here are four romantic spots you can visit on the day!

太興岩步道 | Taixingyan Trail

浪漫小旅行第一站不妨前往座落在梅山鄉的太興岩步道。木棧步道全長650公尺，海拔850公尺，步道兩旁有大片翠綠的茶園，穿梭在原始樹林以及茶園之間相當療癒。

To begin with, Taixingyan Trail, located in Meishan Township, is one of the most popular travel destinations in Chiayi. The wooden trail, standing at 850 meters above sea level, is 650 meters in length, with large green tea plantations on both sides along the trail.

Walking through the tea plantation and the dense woods with your loved one will bring about a feeling serenity and peace to accompany you on this romantic trip.

另外，太興岩步道的入口有一座觀景台，在此可以看到木棧步道向遠方山巒延伸，往下拍可以拍出相當壯觀的景緻。

In addition, there is an observation deck near the entrance of the Taixingyan Trail where you can see the wooden trail extend into the mountains. This will definitely be a nice photo-op for lovebirds.

地址 | How to get there? 嘉義縣梅山鄉166縣道67.7K處 ｜67.7K, 166 County road, Meishan Township, Chiayi County 603, Taiwan

菅芒花秘境（南靖舊鐵橋）| The mystic land of

Chinese Silver Grass-Nanjing Old Bridge

位於台南、嘉義交界處八掌溪畔的南靖舊鐵橋過去是台糖運送甘蔗的火車鐵軌，現今橋下佈滿大片芒草，吸引鐵道迷、網美前往捕捉美麗景緻。

The old railway bridge on the banks of the Bazhang River situated at the brink between Tainan and Chiayi used to be the train tracks for transporting sugarcane. However, as time passed, mounds of Chinese silver grass began growing under the bridge and is now a beautiful attraction to railway fans and social media influencers alike.

舊鐵橋搭配金黃的夕陽，與另一半牽著小手悠閒地沿著鐵橋散步絕對能讓感情更加升溫。

The picturesque old iron bridge paired with a golden sunset sets a romantic scene for you and your partner and will heat things up between the two of you as you stroll along the path.

地址：731台灣台南市後壁區八掌溪橋 ｜Bazhang River, Houbi, Houbi Dist., Tainan City 731, Taiwan

嘉義東石白水湖 | Chiayi Dongshi Baishui Lake

有台版「威尼斯」之稱的嘉義白水湖漁港，過去為布袋著名的鹽田部落，然而，近年來因地層下陷，適逢漲潮時，路面皆被淹沒在海水之中。因此，若是要探訪這靜謐的小村莊，務必趁退潮時其造訪。

Also known as the “Venice of Taiwan,” the Chiayi Baishui Lake Fishing Harbor was the home of a tribe in Budai Township; however, in recent years, due to land subsidence, whenever high tide approaches, the roads will be completely submerged. So, if you want to visit this quiet little village, make sure to do so at low tide.

建議日落時分來訪，當夕陽西下，餘暉映照在漁港蚵棚之間，捕捉絕美的夕照景緻。

It is recommended to visit when the sun goes down. The sunset light reflects off the oyster shacks, creating a spectacular scene.

地址: 嘉義縣東石鄉掌潭村白水湖 | Baishui Lake, Zhangtan, Dongshi Township, Chiayi County 614, Taiwan

森林之歌 | Song of the Forest

嘉義市近年來最夯的網美拍照地景藝術「森林之歌」絕對是浪漫旅行必訪景點之一。位在嘉義市文化中心後方，「森林之歌」是由藝術家王文志一手操刀設計，以在地木材製作出宛如蛋殼般的外型。

Located in Chiayi, an art installation “Song of the Forest” is definitely one of the must-visit scenic spots in the southern city.

Situated behind the Chiayi Municipal Culture Center, “Song of the Forest” is shaped like an eggshell and was designed by artist Wang Wen-chih. The entire structure is made from local wood.

當你沿著黃藤編成的廊道往建築主體走，彷彿見證了嘉義林業、鐵道的輝煌歷史。夜幕垂垂，當暖暖的燈光點亮蛋形建築，圍繞在浪漫的氛圍之中，此時求婚絕對讓另一半難以抗拒。

When you walk along the corridor made of woven wisteria to the main building, it’s as if you are witnessing the glorious history of Chiayi’s forestry and railway industry. As dusk approaches, the warm light of the egg-shaped building illuminates the surrounding area, creating a romantic atmosphere and marks the time for a proposal that will be irresistible to your future spouse!

地址： 嘉義 市西區文化路地下道旁（文化路308-1號）｜ No. 308-1, Wenhua Rd., West Dist., Chiayi City 600, Taiwan