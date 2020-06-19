影／波蘭攝影師帶你深度遊東部！探索連在地人都不知道的「台東秘境」 | Polish photographer brings you to some ‘secret spots’ in eastern Taiwan

【看CP學英文】你喜歡旅行嗎? 那種開車到遠方的感覺、看看漂亮的風景、在車上放音樂、握著方向盤探索未知的世界，不計算路程多遙遠，只記下享受的時光。

Do you like road trips? The feeling of driving far away, seeing beautiful sceneries, playing music in the car, holding the steering wheel and exploring the unknown, not counting kilometers you go, but the moments you enjoyed.

我自己很愛公路旅行，我想和你們分享我在台灣東南部4-5天的旅行，當然如果你沒有5天的假期，你可以跳過一些地方，自己選擇想去的景點。景點數量多寡不是重點，最重要的是你樂在其中!

I love road trips myself and wanted to share my last 4-5-day trip around the South and East of Taiwan. Of course, if you don’t have 5 days of holiday, you can just skip some places and fit it to your schedule. It doesn’t really matter how many places you visit, it’s about fun.

在這個文章，會有值得去拜訪的地方、好吃的東西、爬山的地方、游泳、拍照點，還有關於車子的tips，因為公路旅行代表你會需要一台車。

In this article, I included exact places to visit, food to eat, places for a hike, swim and take stunning photos, and tips about the car, because a road trip means a car.

在這趟旅程，你會看到我的7個最愛! | During this journey you are all going to see my 7 favorites destinations!

*台灣最驚豔的日出景點 ｜* The most stunning place to see the sunrise in Taiwan

*南台灣最迷人的夕陽景點｜* the most stunning place for the sunset in southern Taiwan

*台灣最美的星空｜ * The most beautiful night starry sky

*台灣最美的沙灘 ｜* The most beautiful beaches in TW

*台灣(世界上)最美麗的天然溫泉｜* most gorgeous natural hot spring in Taiwan (or maybe in the world)

*我在南台灣最喜歡的炒飯｜* my favorite chaofan in Taiwan

*我在台灣公路旅行最喜歡的車 (也是日常中最棒的選擇)｜* the favorite car for road trips Taiwan (and everyday life in Taiwan)

繫緊安全帶，因為安全是最重要的，然後和我一起出發吧!

Make sure you fasten your seatbelts because safety is the most important and let’s get started!

我們在清晨從高雄出發，我很愛從國道3號離開，並駛向通往墾丁的曲折彎道的那一刻。左邊是山脈、右邊是海岸，而冒險之旅就在你眼前!!!

We started in Kaohsiung in the early morning. I love the moment once you leave highway No. 3 and get through the winding roads to Kenting. Mountains on the left, seaside on the right and adventures in front of you!!!

然後我們朝向台灣最好玩的地方前進 – 墾丁沙灘，這裡有很多沙灘，不論你想玩水、玩沙、曬日光浴，或是讀一本書都適合。

And we are heading to the best fun you can have in Taiwan – Kenting beaches. There are lots of them. Whether you like to play in the water, play with sand, lay down and read a book.

我最喜歡的2個沙灘:｜My 2 favorites are:

白沙灣｜ *Baisha Beach*

地址: WPM9+P4 Hengchun Township, Pingtung County ｜Address: WPM9+P4 Hengchun Township, Pingtung County *Umbrella renting fee 300NTD/Day

這裡很美，也很有名，因為有2部電影在這裡拍攝 (李安導演的少年Pi的奇幻漂流，還有海角七號)｜Baisha beach is gorgeous and famous because lots of movies were shot here (Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” and Cape No. 7.

小灣 ｜ *Xiaowan Beach*

地址: WRR3+HV 墾丁里 Pingtung County, Hengchun Township ｜Address: WRR3+HV 墾丁里 Pingtung County, Hengchun Township *Umbrella renting fee 300NTD/Day

我很喜歡這裡，因為這裡風比較小，就在墾丁大街旁邊，你可以在晚上帶著你的小吃過來(我通常外帶披薩，坐在這邊吃) ｜Xiaowan – I like this one because it’s hidden from the wind, next to the Kenting street and you can visit it at night and eat your snacks there (I usually get pizza take away and sit there and eat),

說到披薩，在海灘玩完之後，我覺得可以吃一點東西。你可以到後壁湖漁港，那邊有很多好吃的食物、新鮮的海產。｜Talking of pizza? After staying all morning at the beach, I think it’s time to eat something. How about visiting Houbihu Fish Harbour, there is lots of good food and fresh seafood.

後壁湖漁港｜ *Houbihu Harbor*

地址: 946屏東縣恆春鎮大光路｜Address: WPRV+GJ 大光里 Pingtung County, Hengchun Township Opening hours: different opening hours for each restaurant

營業時間: 不同餐廳不同時間｜

墾丁也有很多其他的活動，如果你喜歡爬山，你可以去墾丁國家公園…等。

There are lots of other activities in Kenting. If you like to hike you can go to the national park with caves etc.

如果你不喜歡走路，你可以開到龍磐公園看風景，那邊有看山海最好的視野，在回來的路上也可以順道拜訪鵝鑾鼻燈塔，這是台灣最南邊的地標。

If you don’t like to walk too much, you can drive a bit east to Longtan Park and admire the views, follow that road for stunning views and pictures. And on the way back visit Lighthouse. This is the southernmost place in Taiwan.

墾丁國家森林遊樂區

地址: 屏東縣恆春鎮墾丁里公園路201號

營業時間: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

門票: 全票150

*Kenting National Forest Recreation Area*

Address: No. 201, Gongyuan Road, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, 946 Opening hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets: 150 for adults

龍磐公園

地址: 946屏東縣恆春鎮台26線946號

營業時間: 24小時開放

*Longpan Park*

Address: 946, Pingtung County, Hengchun Township, 台26線946號

Opening hours: 24 hours

鵝鑾鼻公園

地址: 946屏東縣恆春鎮燈塔路90號

營業時間: 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

門票: 全票60元

*Eluanbi Park*

Address: No. 251, Dengta Road, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, 946 Opening hours: 7:00AM-5:30PM

Tickets: 60 for adults

在夕陽下山之前，如果還有時間，你可以去看看南部最有名的夕陽景點 – 關山。

If you still have some time before sunset, you might visit the most famous place to take sunset photos in the south of taiwan – guanshan.

關山夕照觀景園區

地址: 946屏東縣恆春鎮檳榔路9-8號

營業時間: 3PM-6PM

門票: 大人60元

*Guanshan Vista Point*

Address: No. 9-8號, Binlang Road, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, 946

Opening hours: 3PM-6PM Tickets: 60 for adults

在這麼多的冒險之後，你可能會餓。不用擔心，你在墾丁不會餓到的，這邊有很多選擇:

I know you are hungry after all these adventures. Don’t worry you are in Kenting so you won’t starve. You have lots of options:

*墾丁大街有很多小吃和餐廳(我最喜歡的是波波披薩和冒煙的喬)

*Kenting Street offers lots of street and restaurants (my favorite is the pizza and smokey joe’s)/

*我最近也在南灣發現很多餐廳，你可能也會想去看看。我們上次去了外國人開的餐廳 ”Cowboy’s Beach Bar & Grill 牛仔沙灘酒吧餐廳”

*I also recently discovered there are lots of restaurants in Nanwan. You might check this as well. We went last time to the foreign owned Cowboy’s.

如果你還有力氣，考慮一下墾丁離城市很遠，如果你很幸運天空很乾淨 – 你可以開車到龍磐公園看看璀璨星空，但是務必小心 – 那邊可能非常暗，風也很大。如果不是開四輪傳動休旅車，不要開到沒有道路的地方。

If you still have energy, you might consider the fact that Kenting is pretty far from the cities and if you are lucky and the sky is clear – you might see some starry skies. I drove a bit to Longtan Park. But be careful – it might be very dark and windy. Make sure you don’t leave concrete road if you don’t drive 4WD.

龍磐公園｜*Longpan Park*

地址: 946屏東縣恆春鎮台26線946號｜Address: 946, Pingtung County, Hengchun Township, 台26線946號 Opening hours: 24 hours

營業時間: 24小時開放

從墾丁到台東車程不用2小時，因為新的隧道剛啟用。但是請不要超速，因為這裡有區間測速(最高60公里/時)，不然你會收到很貴的明信片，所以最好慢慢開就好。在這種情況，我會設定PAII 智能駕駛輔助，設定速度、安全距離，雙手放上方向盤，不用擔心紅單。

From Kenting to Taitung is less than 2hrs drive because the new tunnel has been just opened. Please do not exceed speed limits because it’s measured all the distance (60kmph max!) otherwise you will get a postcard by mail, but this service is pretty expensive, so better slow down anyways. In this kind of situation, I set up driving assistance, the maximum speed, safety distance and keep my hands on the wheel not worrying about tickets.

到台東後，有一個可以讓你看到東海岸的祕密景點 – 華源觀景台

There is one secret place that you can have nice views of Taiwan east coast right after reaching Taitung county: check Huayuan view point.

開上去的路有點窄，但是景觀非常漂亮，那邊也有一個水池，有些人站在上面拍照，但是爬上去請小心。

The road is pretty narrow but views are stunning. There is water tank. Some people take photos standing on it, which is good, but what is not good is falling to the water, so please be careful if you want to climb on it.

華源觀景台

地址: M25C+W6 華源村 Taitung County, Taimali Township

營業時間: 24小時開放

*Huayuan View Point*

Address: M25C+W6 華源村 Taitung County, Taimali Township Opening hours: 24 hours

在這裡你會經過台東市區，你可以停下來吃午餐，為接下來的冒險準備。

在台11線上有很多漂亮的景點，我覺得值得停下來看看、拍照:

At this point you will cross Taitung city. You can stop for lunch and prepare for more adventures.

There are lots of stunning places by the coastal road no 11. Good to stop by and take some pictures or have some snacks are:

加路蘭海岸

地址: R55W+CV Taitung City, Taitung County

營業時間: 24小時開放

小野柳風景區

地址: Q5WW+25 富岡里 Taitung County, Taitung City

營業時間: 24小時開放

*Jialulan Recreation Area*

Address: R55W+CV Taitung City, Taitung County Opening hours: 24 hours

*Xiaoyeliu Scenic Spot*

Address: Q5WW+25 富岡⾥里里 Taitung County, Taitung City

Opening hours: 24 hours

富山護漁區

地址: 954台東縣卑南鄉杉原20號

營業時間: 8AM-6PM

門票: 全票40元

石梯坪遊憩風景區

地址: FGR5+HG Fengbin Township, Hualien County

營業時間: 24小時開放

*Fushan Fish Reserve*

Address: 954, Taitung County, Beinan Township, 杉原20號

Opening hours: 8AM-6PM Tickets: 40 for adults

都歷海灘-天空之鏡 (退潮時海灘會出現鏡面)

地址: 28CM+CP Chenggong Township, Taitung County

營業時間: 24小時開放

*Douli Beach*

Address: 28CM+CP Chenggong Township, Taitung County

Opening hours: 24 hours

*Visit this place when tide is low and you have the interesting views.

成功鎮是一個最好停留的地方，這邊有海港，周邊有海鮮餐廳可以選擇。

One of the best places to stop is around Chenggong Town. There is a harbor and lots of food to choose. My and my wife like to eat at the market (only in the morning) or seafood at Mitaimusao.

我跟老婆喜歡在市場吃(早市)，或是在米苔目嫂海產吃海鮮。

今晚早點睡，因為成功鎮離三仙台很近，意思就是 – 台灣最美的日出就在那。我會讓你看看照片，要注意的是如果你要在三仙台飛空拍機，你要非常小心。風大的時候不要飛，當地人說這邊的海吞了很多空拍機。

如果你有足夠的時間，你一定要走過八拱橋到另一邊的小島，那邊有很多岩洞還有燈塔。真的值得一探究竟。

Make sure you will go to bed early because Chenggong is near Sanxian Tai which means – the most beautiful sunrise is over here. I will let you see the photos. Please note that if you want to fly a drone at Sanxiantai you need to be very careful. Do not take off if its windy. Locals say that the ocean swallowed lots of drones there.

If you have enough time make sure you cross the bridge and follow the hiking path, there are some caves and a lighthouse on the other side. It’s really nice short hike.

三仙台風景區

地址: 961台東縣成功鎮基翬路74號

營業時間: 24小時開放

*Sanxiantai*

Address: No.74,Jihui Rd.,Sanxian Vil., Chenggong Township, Taitung County Opening hours: 24 hours

從三仙台我再往北走，開台30縣去池上，這路上有很多地方可以看，山路的景致也很美，你一定要停下來，其中一個地方還可以買當地人做的檸檬汁。

玉長公路長濱自行車休息站

地址: 6CX5+FJ Changbin Township, 台東縣

營業時間: 24小時開放

*Changbin Cycling Resting Area*

Address: 6CX5+FJ Changbin Township, 台東縣 Opening hours: 24 hours

From Sanxiantai I went a bit north and took road 30 setting as a destination: 池上, but on the way there is a few quite interesting spots to see. And the mountain drive is just awesome.

Make sure you stop few times because the views are breathtaking. At one of the stops you can get lemon juice from the local vendor.

東部海岸國家風景區遼望台

地址: 797P+4X 寧埔村 台東縣長濱鄉

營業時間: 24小時開放

忘憂亭 (8/9月可看金針花海)

地址: 68C8+RJ Fuli Township, 花蓮縣

營業時間: 24小時開放

*East Coast National Scenic Area*

Address: 797P+4X 寧埔村 Taitung County, Changbin Township Opening hours: 24 hours

*Wangyouting (View point for golden needle flowers in Aug/Sep) * Address: 68C8+RJ Fuli Township, 花蓮縣

Opening hours: 24 hours

池上這邊的稻田很有名，你可以停車下來走一走，也可以租腳踏車。你可以再這邊找住宿，我們很幸運找到了一間有溫泉的民宿，真的很棒 – 一邊泡溫泉、一邊看山景。

Chishang is famous for beautiful rice fields. You can go for a walk, drive around, rend a bike or whatever you like. You can look for accommodation here. We were so lucky to have hot springs at our place. It was so nice – hot springs and views….

但事實上…還有更棒的，準備好了嗎?

But in fact, there is something even more amazing. Get ready!

這是我最喜歡的地方，我留在最後 – 栗松溫泉，我很久以前去過一次，那時候我還很年輕、瘋狂(其實沒有真的很久，大概5年前)。

Here comes my favorite place. I will leave it at the end – Lisong hot springs. I went there long time ago. When I was young and crazy (not really long ago, like 5 years ago).

我們和一群朋友在冬天騎摩托車從高雄到栗松，晚上就睡在高麗菜田旁邊，在這邊燒營火，搭帳篷，那時候溫度真的很低，我不知道當時我們怎麼生存下去，但是隔天我們爬山到栗松溫泉。

We rode a scooter from Kaohsiung to Lisong with bunch of friends in the winter. We slept on cabbage field, had bonfire and tents and the temperature was so low. I don’t know how we survived but the next day we made the hike to the hot spring.

我記得溫泉好漂亮，也拍了很多照片。可是我的老婆(當時是女朋友)有不一樣的感覺，她說她永遠不會再來…當我提到栗松溫泉時，她每次都這樣說。

I remember the hotspring was beautiful and I had lots of photos. However, my wife (back then my girlfriend) had different feelings. She said she will never ever go there again…. She was repeating that every single time when I mentioned Lisong Hot Springs.

但是我說服她了…可能因為這次我們開了一台好的車

But I convinced her… probably because this time we drove a nice car <3

從池上到栗松的路有些部分比較窄，但是可以開，一路上有壯觀的山景還有茶園。

The road from Chishang to Lisong is mountainous and narrow at places, but drivable. There are stunning mountains on the way, tea fields.

在你離開台20線要轉去栗松的產業道路之前，如果你開轎車，你需要找一個地方停車。很幸運的我們有四輪傳動休旅車，我們可以再往下開一點，停在路的尾端。除了開啟Off Road模式 (調高汽車懸吊讓車身變高)，一路上我都把360度相機打開，用前鏡頭確認路況，避免撞到石頭或障礙物，如果沒有這個功能，要開到目的地可能會有難度。

Just before you leave road 20, you will need to find a parking if you drive normal car. Luckily, we had SUV with 4WD so we could go a little further. But I am very serious and if you feel a bit uncomfortable with this kind of places just park before you down. You can ask locals in case of doubt. It’s a good idea to come early, because later there might be lots of people. We arrived there at 7 am on weekday.

從產業道路走到栗松溫泉登山口要30分鐘左右，開車10分鐘。

栗松溫泉登山口到溪底下去、上來、泡溫泉時間大概要3-4小時，建議越早出發越好，因為是一路向下，最後甚至有幾乎下切的路段，我很建議戴麻布手套，因為你需要緊握繩子。在到達栗松溫泉之前，你需要過溪(非常冷)，一定要帶朔溪鞋、防水袋。

接下來部分我就不多說了，這個地方就是讓人嘆為觀止的美，在這裡可以好好的放鬆。

From there you will need to walk down for about 30 min. It’s a good idea to bring gloves with you because you will hold rope while going steep down. Before you go to the hot springs you will need to cross river (which is cold). Make sure you have waterproof shoes with you and waterproof bag pack.

And here is where I am not gonna talk more. The place is breathtaking, you can relax.

栗松溫泉

地址: 52XP+5V 利稻村 Taitung County, Haiduan Township

營業時間: 24小時開放

不幸的是從天池到高雄的路封起來了，你需要開回去台東，從那邊回到高雄。回家的路上你可以一邊看看漂亮的景觀，一邊回想去過的景點，在回高雄之前，我推薦你去一個不是觀光區的魚市場，這邊你可以買魚、水果還有 – 我最愛的炒飯。

*Lisong Hot Springs*

Address: 52XP+5V 利稻村 Taitung County, Haiduan Township Opening hours: 24 hours

Unfortunately, now the direct road to Kaohsiung is closed you will need to go back to Taitung and from there to Kaohsiung. But on the way home you will see some stunning views and think of my beautiful memories of places I just visited. I stopped by the road. And as a tip, before you go to home, I can recommend you a fish market that is out of tourist which is affordable (you can find fish, fruit and more) and also – my favorite Fried rice.

玉合魩仔魚煎

地址: 940屏東縣枋寮鄉海邊路9號

電話: 08 878 2511

營業時間: 9AM-7PM

*Yuho Fried Rice*

Address: No. 9, Haibian Road, Fangliao Township, Pingtung County, 940 Tel: 08 878 2511

Opening hours: 9AM-7PM

一位優秀的廚師會選最好的食材，來烹飪最好吃的料理；一位優秀的小提琴家會選最好的小提琴，來演奏最優美的音樂。當然，作為一名優秀的駕駛，你也要為自己的道路選擇最好的汽車。如果我需要作選擇 – Volvo必定是我的首選。

As a good chef picks the best ingredients for its finest cooking, a good violist will pick the best violin for playing beautiful music. And of course, as a good driver, you also pick the best car for your road. If I have to pick one – it’s Volvo.

這趟旅行由Volvo贊助，我使用他們的試乘車，但事實上我也開Volvo，而且我很開心可以分享我在這趟旅程、別的旅程、每天生活的經驗。

This trip was sponsored by Volvo and I used their test car, but in fact I drive myself Volvo and I am very happy to share my experiences from the trip, other trips and everyday life.

Follow Amedee:

攝影師安德作品 | AMEDEE PHOTOGRAPHY