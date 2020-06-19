Separate attacks target security forces, kill 4 in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful roadside bomb and a hand-grenade attack targeting security vehicles hours apart killed at least four people and wounded several others in the country’s south Friday, police officials and rescuers said.

Two paramilitary rangers and a passerby were killed in the first attack when a roadside bomb exploded near a security vehicle outside a market in Ghotki, a town in Sindh province, police said. Several other people were wounded in the attack.

According to local media reports, paramilitary ranger troops were in a market to buy food when the blast took place. Police said the dead and wounded were transported to a nearby hospital.

Hours later, at least one person was killed when assailants threw a grenade at paramilitary forces guarding a school in the port city of Karachi. Money was being distributed by the government to poor people affected by the coronavirus when the attack took place, police said.

Imran Ismail, the provincial governor, condemned both the attacks and ordered authorities to find and arrest those who orchestrated them.

No one claimed responsibility for either attack but suspicion fell on the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups who have been blamed for similar attacks across the country.

Pakistan has witnessed scores of militant attacks on security forces in recent years.

Friday’s violence came days after a bomb exploded at a crowded bazaar in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, killing at least one person and wounding 15. Authorities say police have detained at least one person suspected of involvement in planting the bomb in that attack, but an investigation is still ongoing.