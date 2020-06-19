President Tsai urges cooperation against China without naming it

As the situation continues to deteriorate ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the handover, the president said Taiwan thoughts are with the people of Hong Kong

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) addressed the “Copenhagen Democracy Summit” by video link on Friday, urging “like-minded democracies” from around the world to cooperate more closely against China but without naming it.

Addressing the summit at the invitation of the Alliance of Democracies, the president shared Taiwan’s epidemic prevention experience and expressed hopes at an investment agreement between Taiwan and the European Union.

“We should use the power of economics to strengthen our democracies,” she said.

Tsai added that in her second term as president, Taiwan will continue to stand for democracy at home, and will also deepen its ties with democratic countries around the world.

“We believe we should take a similar view about helping ourselves in order to help others when it comes to democracy as well,” she continued.

In particular, the president said Taiwan’s thoughts are with the people of Hong Kong. “We do not believe in merely looking on as others defend their freedom.”

“As the situation in Hong Kong continues to deteriorate just weeks before the 23rd anniversary of the handover, Taiwan will continue to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to the people of Hong Kong,” she went on.

As COVID-19 triggers the reorganization of global supply chains and economic strategies, she further anticipated that European and American businesses will be looking for more reliable partners.

“To them I say, democratic Taiwan — with its respect for the rule of law, human rights, and intellectual property, its talented workforce, and its strong and trustworthy track record in high-tech industries — welcomes your investment,” she said.

The Alliance of Democracies, the organizer of the “Copenhagen Democracy Summit, is a non-governmental organization established in 2017 by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Danish Prime Minister and former NATO Secretary-General.