老外必看日環食天氣攻略！　最佳觀賞地點一次看 | Cloudy weather expected nationwide on Sunday

【看CP學英文】天文界大盛事「日環食」又俗稱「天狗食日」，將在6月21日夏至當天登場，台北天文館預測，這次台灣有9個縣市能夠觀測到這個現象。日環食奇景將於6月21日下午2時44分開始，至下午5時26分結束，最佳觀測時刻則落在下午4時14分。

An eclipse, set to occur this upcoming Sunday (June 21), will be visible to more than 9 counties in Taiwan. This rare phenomenon is set to begin at 2:49 p.m. until 5:26 p.m., with the peak of the eclipse set to occur at 4:14 p.m.

若你是身在台灣的老外，想一睹天文奇景，務必把握這次機會，下次要再度於台灣觀測日環食可能要等到2215年。

If you’re a foreigner who wishes to see this unique phenomenon, you should seize the chance as the next time it’s visible in Taiwan will be the year 2215.

中央氣象局表示，週日很可能受梅雨鋒面影響，然而，日環食當天鋒面可能會卡在北邊，直撲台灣的機率不高。

The weather forecast suggests that seasonal rain fronts that usually occur this time of year might affect the overall weather on Sunday, though chances of the rain front directly reaching Taiwan are highly unlikely, as it’s further up North.

當天即使下雨也不會持續太久，且不致影響到下午民眾觀測日環食。

Even if it does happen to rain, it most likely won’t last long, and won’t interfere with the solar eclipse scheduled to happen in the afternoon.

以下為「台灣颱風論壇｜天氣特急」所整理的全台日環食最佳觀測地點：

Below is a list of areas provided by “Taiwan Typhoon BBS”, where you can directly witness the eclipse:

【紅色鄉鎮：整個區域可見環食】

[雲林地區] 台西、東勢、褒忠、土庫、大埤、四湖、口湖、水林、北港、元長

[嘉義地區] 嘉義市、東石、六腳、新港、溪口、大林、梅山、民雄、竹崎、朴子、太保、番路、鹿草、水上、中埔、大埔

[台南地區] 後壁、白河

[高雄山區] 那瑪夏

[花蓮地區] 富里

[台東地區] 成功、池上、關山

[澎湖地區] 白沙

[金門地區] 烈嶼、金城、金寧、金湖

【Areas where you can witness the solar eclipse】

Yunlin County – Taixi Township, Dongshi District, Baozhong, Tuku Township, Dapi Township, Sihu Township, Kouhu Township, Shuilin Township, Beigang Township and Yuanchang Township

Chiayi County – Chiayi City, Dongshi Township, Liujiao Township, Xingang Township, Xikou Township, Dalin County, Meishan Township, Minxiong Township, Zhuqi Township, Puzi City, Taibao City, Fanlu Township, Lucao Township, Shuishang Township, Zhongpu Township and Dapu Township

Tainan County – Houbi District and Baihe District

Kaohsiung Mountainous Area – Namaxia District

Hualien County – Fuli Township

Penghu County – Baisha Township

Kinmen Islands – Lieyu Island, Jincheng Township, Jinning Township, Jinhu Township

【橘色鄉鎮：先確定自己是否在環食帶】

[南投山區] 信義

[雲林地區] 麥寮、崙背、虎尾、斗六、斗南、古坑

[嘉義地區] 布袋、義竹、阿里山

[台南地區] 鹽水、新營、柳營、東山、楠西、南化

[高雄山區] 甲仙、桃源

[花蓮地區] 玉里、卓溪

[台東地區] 長濱、東河、鹿野、海端、延平

[澎湖地區] 湖西、西嶼

[金門地區] 金沙

【Areas, where you need to make sure that is within the solar eclipse scope 】

Nantou County – Xinyi Township

Yunlin County – Mailiao Township, Lunbei Township、Huwei Township, Douliu City, Dounan Township, Gukeng Township

Chiayi County – Budai Township, Yizhu Township, Alishan Township

Tainan County – Yanshui District, Xinying District, Liuying District, Dongshan District, Nanxi District, Nanhua District

Kaohsiung Mountainous Area – 甲仙、桃源

Hualien County – Yuli Township、Zhuoxi Township

Taitung County – Changbin Township, Donghe Township, Luye Township, Haiduan Township, Yanping Township

Penghu County – Huxi Township, Xiyu Township

Jinsha Township