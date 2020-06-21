Fair weather forecast for annular solar eclipse watching

Taipei (CNA) – Weather authorities forecast Generally cloudy to sunny skies across Taiwan on Sunday, making it ideal for people to watch the rare annular solar eclipse that day.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the weather in western parts of Taiwan and its outlying islands could be better than in other areas, where more clouds are likely, particularly in mountainous regions and eastern Taiwan.

The much-anticipated celestial event will be visible to people in parts of Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Hualien and Taitung cities and counties, as well as the outlying islands of Penghu and Kinmen, according to the Taipei Astronomical Museum.

The phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, covering the sun’s center but leaving its outer rim, or corona, visible, forming an annulus around the moon, the museum said.

In Taiwan, the eclipse will be visible from 2:44 p.m. to 5:26 p.m., starting in Kinmen County at around 2:44 p.m. and can be last seen at 5:24 p.m. from Taitung County, the last of Taiwan’s counties and cities where people will be able to witness the event, the CWB said.