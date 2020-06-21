When to watch the complete ‘ring of fire’?

The next time an annular solar eclipse covering such a large percentage of the sun will not be visible until June 28, 2215

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The complete “ring of fire” is expected to occur at around 4:10 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. for less than a minute, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The sky will not get significantly darker, however, as is the case in a total solar eclipse, experts said.

The much-anticipated celestial event will be visible to people in parts of Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Hualien and Taitung cities and counties, as well as the outlying islands of Penghu and Kinmen, according to the Taipei Astronomical Museum.

Areas other than the above-listed cities and counties can see a partial solar eclipse, experts to the Central News Agency.

In Taipei, for instance, you can expect the climax of the event to take place at around 4:10 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. when the sun will be blocked and will appear more like a new moon.

The occasion will be streamed live between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on June 21 by NOWnews’ YouTube channel.

The spectacle will not be visible again until 2070 in Taiwan when the eclipse will be seen in only parts of Pingtung County.

The next time an annular solar eclipse covering such a large percentage of the sun will not be visible until June 28, 2215, according to the Taipei Astronomical Museum.