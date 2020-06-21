Southern Taiwan witnesses complete ‘ring of fire’

Areas other than the above-listed cities and counties saw a partial solar eclipse.

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The much-anticipated celestial event of the year — a complete “ring of fire” — unfolded on Sunday from 4:10 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. in southern Taiwan for less than a minute.

The phenomenon occurred when the moon passed between the Sun and the Earth, covering the Sun’s center but leaving its outer rim, or corona, visible, forming an annulus around the moon.

The event was visible to people in parts of Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Hualien and Taitung cities and counties, as well as the outlying islands of Penghu and Kinmen.

Areas other than the above-listed cities and counties saw a partial solar eclipse. The next time an annular solar eclipse covering such a large percentage of the sun will not be visible until June 28, 2215.