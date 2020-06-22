川普造勢會場空蕩蕩！ 幕後黑手竟是「他們」｜Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s Tulsa rally?

【看CP學英文】哈韓粉絲和抖音網軍是否成功惡整了美國總統川普？

Did teens, TikTok users and Korean pop music fans troll the president of the United States?

美國總統川普週六在奧克拉荷馬州（Oklahoma）大城杜爾沙（Tulsa）舉行造勢大會，未料，當天會場竟然空蕩蕩。事實上早在一週前，一群反對川普的年輕人利用網路科技登記成千上萬張入場券，卻缺席當天造勢晚會。

For more than a week before Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, some tech-savvy groups opposing the president mobilized to reserve tickets for the rally they had no intention of attending.

造勢主辦單位原先預期訂票如此熱烈，當天勢必相當熱鬧，未料，這群年輕人竟登記了所有票，導致週六造勢晚會出乎意料地冷清。

While it’s not likely that they were responsible for the low turnout, their antics may have inflated the campaign’s expectations for attendance numbers that lead to Saturday’s disappointing show.

共和黨競選策略師於週六時在推特向川普表示：「我的16歲女兒和他的朋友買了近百張票。你被美國青年惡整了。」

這則推特已有將近10萬個讚，也有許多孩子在下面留言自己也做了相同的事。

“My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens,” tweeted veteran Republican campaign strategist Steve Schmidt on Saturday. The tweet garnered more than 100,000 likes and many responses from others whose kids or who themselves said they did the same.

競選對手拜登的發言人Andrew Bates同時指出這個慘局呈現了川普日益漸少的支持者。「川普未盡身為總統的責任，所以不意外的，支持者一個一個背棄他。」

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said the turnout was a sign of weakening voter support. “Donald Trump has abdicated leadership and it is no surprise that his supporters have responded by abandoning him,” he said.

根據外媒報導，川普的競選團隊將前日造勢會的慘局歸咎於「假新聞試圖以疫情和近日的黑人抗議活動為因，逼迫支持者不要出席。」

In a statement, the Trump campaign blamed “fake news media” for “warning people away from the rally” due to COVID-19 and protests against racial injustice around the country.

在19,000席的杜爾沙場地內，川普向空蕩蕩的造勢會表示「沈默的多數如今更加強大」。杜爾沙消防局發言人Andy Little表示當天場內的人不到6,200位。

Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa Saturday, when Trump thundered that “the silent majority is stronger than ever before,” numerous seats were empty. Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson Andy Little said the city fire marshal’s office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

市府官員表示，原先預期有超過10萬人參加杜爾沙造勢晚會，但當天出席人數離預期相較甚遠。這場造勢晚會也在有線電視台同步直播，目標放在搖擺州選民包括賓夕凡尼亞州、北卡羅來納州、佛羅里達州。

City officials had expected a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa but that never materialized. That said the rally, which was broadcast on cable, also targeted voters in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.