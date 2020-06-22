老外瘋媽祖　義大利人遶境初體驗驚呼「有生以來最棒！」 ｜Italian experiences Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage for the first time

【看CP學英文】來自義大利的Manuel Abeni安銘宇來台一年學習中文，今年是他第一次參加台灣最大文化盛事「大甲媽祖鎮瀾宮遶境進香」，一路上銘宇跟著媽祖造訪各個廟宇最後抵達彰化。一路上鞭炮聲不絕於耳，壯觀場面讓銘宇不住直呼「真的是永生難忘的經驗！」

Manuel, an Italian Youtuber who came to Taiwan in 2019 to study Chinese, participated in one of the biggest cultural events – The Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage – for the first time in this life.

He shared his journey to Changhua along with the deity statues and thousands of participants through the video titled “FIRST DAJIA MAZU PILGRIMAGE.”

The sound of firecrackers along the way was so spectacular that Manuel couldn’t help but exclaim, “This is the most beautiful experience of my life.”

銘宇過去八年住在澳洲，2019年毅然決然決定與女朋友一齊踏上寶島學習中文。來台灣剛滿一年的銘宇今年跟著最給力的美國導遊小貝，體驗台灣獨特的宗教文化魅力。

Manuel has lived in Australia for the past eight years and decided to visit Taiwan with his girlfriend in 2019 to learn Chinese.

This year, he decided to experience the charm of Taiwan’s unique religious culture with the best American tour guide, Beck who had joined in the event for four years in a row.

在豔陽高照下，銘宇揮灑著汗水，跟著媽祖神轎往彰化方向前進，一路上都有熱情的民眾遞上水、食物、補給物資，這讓銘宇相當吃驚，感受到台灣人的無限熱情、濃濃的人情味。

Following the pilgrims, he marched towards the southern city in the sweltering heat. Along the way, there were enthusiastic people passing out water, food and supplies, which surprised Manuel and made him feel the warmth and friendliness of the Taiwanese people.

然而，銘宇坦言，一路上最大的挑戰就是毒辣的太陽，在這樣的烈日下行走，汗如雨下，需要相當的耐力、體力。

However, he admitted that the pilgrimage’s biggest challenge is walking for a long distance under the scorching sun, adding that the event took much endurance and physical strength.

難得參加這場年度文化盛事，銘宇當然也要親自體驗一下，他從老師傅手中接過「涼扇」，舉著這巨大的涼扇，跟著一行人繼續前行，這難能可貴的經驗讓他不禁驚呼，「這真的是有生以來最棒的經驗了！」

Of course, he also seized the chance to be part of the event. He received a “cool fan” from the temple staff and tried to hold it up marching towards the temple in Changhua.

This is an invaluable experience that made him exclaim, “This is one of the most beautiful experiences of my life.”

讓我們來看看銘宇的大甲媽祖遶境初體驗吧！

Let’s follow Manuel to experience the most important cultural event in Taiwan!

Follow Manuel Abeni 安銘宇

YouTube Channel

Facebook

Instagram

Original video link