Classic Taiwanese films to wow South Korean viewers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute (國家電影及視聽文化中心) and the Korean Federation of Film Archives (韓國映像資料院) have joined hands to hold a retrospective of Taipei films to be aired online from June 16 to 29 on KMDb.

The event will focus on three different areas, “Taipei in Classics,” “Taipei in Transition,” and “Taipei in Love,” and feature films from spanning from the 1960s until the 1990s.

“Taipei in Classics,” which provides a taste of classic Taiwanese cinema, boasts five films from the Taiwan Film Institute collection that were originally produced in the 1960s and 70s.

They include “The Husband’s Secret” (丈夫的秘密) and “The Six Suspects” (六個嫌疑犯) both of which were produced by Taiwanese film director Lin Tuan-Chiu (林摶秋).

Also, “Taipei in Transition” features six films from the 1980s and 1990s that represent Taiwan’s “Second New Wave.”

This list comprises two films by Edward Yang (楊德昌), “Childhood Sweetheart” (青梅竹馬) and “Terrorizers” (恐怖份子), as well as “Rebels of the Neon God” (青少年挪吒) and “Vive L’Amour” (愛情萬歲) by filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮).

Besides, Wan Jen’s (萬仁) “Super Citizen Ko” (超級大國民) and Ang Lee’s (李安) “Eat Drink Man Woman”(飲食男女) will also be featured.

Last but not least, “Taipei in Love,” which will provide blockbusters of the 1990s, includes six films: Ko I-chen’s (柯一正) “Blue Moon,” Edward Yang’s “YiYi” (一一), Yee Chin-yen’s (易智言) “Blue Gate Crossing” (藍色大門), Ho Wi-ding’s (何蔚庭) “Pinoy Sunday” (台北星期天), Arvin Chen’s (陳駿霖) “Au Revoir Taipei” (一頁台北) and Huang Hee’s (黃熙) “Missing Johnny” (強尼·凱克).