Taiwan reiterates sovereignty over Diaoyutai Islands

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) reiterated on Monday Taiwan’s sovereignty on the Diaoyutai Islands in a press release.

The MOFA was responding to the adoption earlier that day of a bill by Ishigaki City Council that changes the administrative status of the uninhabited island group with the aim of improving “the efficiency of administrative procedures.”

Taiwan authorities called on their Japanese counterpart to handle the situation in a rational manner to avoid impacting bilateral ties, stressing that no attempts to diminish Taiwan’s hold over the islands will be recognized.

Official statements have been sent various channels to express Taiwan’s displeasure with the announcement, the MOFA said, adding that Taiwan will continue to solve this problem through rational and peaceful discussions with other involved parties.

The Diaoyutai Islands, also known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China, have been administered by Japan since 1972, but Taipei, Tokyo and Beijing claim the group for various historical reasons.