Tennis player Hsieh Su-Wei accused of abuse and theft by brother

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Renowned tennis player Hsieh Su-Wei’s (謝淑薇) brother, Hsieh Cheng-peng (謝政鵬), has accused her of long-term mental abuse and withholding his due prize money in a recent Facebook post, stating that he intends to cut off all relations with her.

Hsieh Cheng-peng revealed that last year, when his sister lost her purse, she accused him of theft and attempted to sue him. “I don’t want to talk to her for the rest of my life. I’m tired of this,” Hsieh Cheng-peng said.

Meanwhile, due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, all tennis tournaments have been put on a hiatus.

According to local media reports, Hsieh Su-wei has been taking this time off to travel around Taiwan with her boyfriend, while also expressing her dissatisfaction towards Taiwan’s support of tennis players.

She previously mentioned taking care of her and her brother’s tennis career, but has yet to respond to recent events.

Last year, the siblings played doubles in a professional tournament. Yet due to disagreements and years of abuse, Hsieh Cheng-peng has decided to cut off communication from his sister completely.