老外看台灣／德國攝影師造訪全台「最仙地熱谷」　驚嘆「一輩子必訪」| Soak in the largest wild hot spring in eastern Taiwan!

【看CP學英文】來自德國的影片剪輯師Natalis Maximilian Ture自從他大學時期造訪台灣數次後，就深深的愛上台灣這塊土地。熱愛山林的Natalis當然也不會放過台灣絕無僅有的大自然瑰寶-野溪溫泉，這次他特別來到台東尋訪藏在深山內有著充滿仙氣「地熱谷噴煙」景緻的轆轆溫泉。

Natalis Maximilian Ture is a graduate student from Germany who visited Taiwan a few times during his studies. After several trips to Taiwan, Natalis has fallen in love with this land.

As a nature lover, Natalis, will certainly not miss the unique natural treasures of Taiwan — Wild Hot Springs. This time he went to Taitung to explore one of the most gorgeous hot springs hidden deep in the mountains filled with billowing steam.

Natalis說道，大家到台東都是去栗松溫泉，原先預計要去拜訪這鼎鼎大名的溫泉，但因緣際會下在民宿遇到在地人推薦他們去轆轆溫泉，因為栗松溫泉假日人滿為患，泡個溫泉甚至還要排隊。

When visitors go to Taitung, they usually visit the Lisong Hot Springs, he said so he planned to visit this famous hot spring first.

However, when Natalis and his friend lived in the B&B, he met a local who recommended them to go to Lulu Hot Springs because Lisong is so crowded during the holidays.

於是，Natalis和朋友扶扶背上大背包，搭火車到關山火車站再轉公車前往「全台最大碳酸野溪溫泉」露營，享受星空下的野營樂趣。

Accordingly, Natalis and his friend Fufu put on their backpacks and took a train to Guanshan Railway Station and then a bus to the “largest wild carbonated waters” in Taiwan.

為了與更多人分享台灣大自然的美，Natalis總是會帶著攝影設備上山，記錄一路上的美好風景。有著攝影專業的Natalis以流暢的運鏡技巧，搭配輕快的歌曲，或空拍或自拍，以各個角度捕捉登山過程，觀者跟著鏡頭彷彿自己也經歷著這一切。

To share the beauty of Taiwan’s nature, Natalis always brings his camera equipment to the mountains to document the beautiful scenery along the way.

As a professional photographer, he documented the hike all the way to the destination.

With smooth camera movements and light-hearted songs, the video features various camera angles such as aerials shot, making it more engaging and appealing for the viewers.

單趟六小時陡上陡下的路程令Natalis不禁驚呼真的很累，但他也強調當壯闊的溪谷映入眼簾，這一切都值得了！

The single trip with steep ups and downs took him six hours and made him gasp at how tiring it was. “The way to the place was treacherous, long and hard, but worth the time invested when the wide gully came into view,” he said.

「關山轆轆溫泉是我一輩子最難但也最值得的經驗。」

“Lulu Hot Springs is the most challenging hike but also the most rewarding experience of my life!”

晚上泡溫泉、在滿天星斗下烤肉、白天跳入沁涼的溪水游泳，被仙氣騰騰的地熱谷噴煙圍繞著，一路上Natalis把旅程的艱辛、美好以鏡頭記錄下來，希望能把台灣的美介紹給更多人知道。

Soaking in hot springs at night, barbecuing under the stars, and being surrounded by the steam of the spirited geothermal valley, Natalis documented both the hardship and beauty of his journey with his camera, hoping to introduce the beauty of Taiwan to more people.

讓我們跟著Natalis的鏡頭，探訪這隱藏在海端鄉深山的絕美溫泉吧！

Let’ s discover the most beautiful hot springs hidden in Haiduan township with Natalie!

Video: Three Day Camping Trip in the Mountains of Taiwan

Natalis’ YouTube Channel : Laotang老唐