連「美國隊長」都來拍！　最夯廢墟外拍景點就在「北部」 | Discover most #Instaworthy spot in Keelung

【看CP學英文】若你正計劃去基隆造訪IG最夯秘境正濱漁港，那千萬不能錯過就位在旁邊的阿根納造船廠廢墟。

If you’re planning a trip to Zhengbin Fishing Port in Keelung, don’t miss the ruins of the Agenna shipyard right next to it.

高聳的水泥牆、鋼筋外露的水泥柱，斷垣殘壁散發出一股神秘的氣息，吸引許多民眾前往取景拍照，就連「美國隊長」克里斯艾文（Chris Evans）都曾來此拍廣告，榮登近年來最夯的外拍景點之一。

The towering concrete walls, reinforcing steel corrosions and crumbling walls give a mysterious atmosphere that attracts many people to take photos. Even Hollywood star Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, has visited the area to shoot a commercial, making it one of Keelung’s most popular tourist destinations in recent years.

阿根納造船廠興建於日治時期，過去為各鐵路支線的終點站，負責將金瓜石的金礦、其他礦物匯集後再運送到日本。

Built during the Japanese colonial era, the Agenna shipyard was the terminus of many railroad lines that collected gold and other minerals from Jinguashih and transported them to Japan.

日治時期結束，造船廠租借給以建造遊艇的美國公司「阿根納造船」。現今造船廠雖已荒廢，但充滿神秘感的工業風吸引許多攝影師前來取景拍照，成為另類基隆最夯景點。

At the end of the Japanese era, the shipyard was leased to an American yacht-making company, Argenna Shipbuilding. Although the shipyard is now abandoned, the mysterious industrial atmosphere continues to attract photographers.