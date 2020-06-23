Chris Wang’s wife undergoes successful surgery

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Actor Chris Wang (王宥勝) announced on Saturday that his wife, Lin Yixian (蕾媽), underwent successful surgery for cardiac arrhythmia.

Wang took his family to the Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage to pray for a successful surgery before Lin was sent to the hospital.

“Lin’s surgery went successful, and our family plans to perform an ex-voto after my wife recovers,” he said.

The surgery took a total of three hours, and Lin was awake for the whole procedure.

“There was only me in the surgery room and I was really nervous,” Wang added.

After seeing Lin recovering from the surgery, Wang said that he was much more relieved.

Lin was unable to leave her bed at first but she has since been able to walk by herself slowly, Wang explained.