老外看台灣／瑞典帥哥南北部粽子大評比！　竟是「這項」擄獲老外的心 | Swedish YouTuber enjoys the best rice dumplings in Taipei

【看CP學英文】隨著端午節到來，熱愛粽子的瑞典YouTuber Jonas特別分享他吃完南部粽、北部粽的感想，並針對其口感、內餡、味道來做評比，選出他心中第一名的粽子！

As the Dragon Boat Festival is around the corner, Swedish YouTuber Jonas has tried both the north and south style rice dumplings and chose his favorite rice dumpling in terms of the texture, fillings and flavors.

為了找到最好吃的粽子，Jonas循著網友的建議，前往南門市場裡最有名的兩家粽子店，買了北部粽以及南部粽，準備回到家來好好品嚐這台灣特有的美食。

To find the best rice dumplings, Jonas has followed the locals’ advice and went to two of the most famous rice dumpling shops in the Nanmen market in Taipei.

Jonas首先品嚐北部粽，裡面有豬肉、花生、香菇等等，吃起來很有嚼勁很扎實，吃完一個就飽了。

Jonas first tried the North style rice dumplings, which contained pork, peanuts, mushrooms and other ingredients.

The north style rice dumpling tastes chewy and heavy and I feel stuffed after eating just one rice dumpling.

身為粽子愛好者的Jonas一一點出南北部粽的差別，北部粽裡的餡料是分開炒，南部則是米和料放在一起。

As a rice dumpling lover, Jonas also pointed out to the differences between the northern and southern styles of the rice dumplings.

He said that the fillings of the north style rice dumplings are fried separately, while the rice and ingredients of south style rice dumplings are boiled together.

至於南部粽的口感，Jonas形容像是麻糬，吃起來沒有北部粽那麼扎實，但內餡的肉真的很好吃！

As for the texture of the southern rice dumplings, Jonas described it as like mochi, not as firm as the northern rice dumplings, but the pork in the filling was really good!

最後，他也對南北部粽子做出最後評斷，選出他心目中最愛的粽子，引起網友熱烈迴響。

Jonas concluded by giving his final verdict on the rice dumplings and choosing his favorite dumpling, which sparked heated discussions among the netizens.

來看看在Jonas心中北部粽比較好吃，還是南部粽呢？

Let’s see which is better in Jonas’ mind, the northern or the southern rice dumplings?