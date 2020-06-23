Stimulus voucher pre-orders set for early July, early August

TAIPEI (CNA) — The pre-ordering of stimulus vouchers, set to be issued by the government to boost the local economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is to be rolled out in two stages in early July and early August, the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) said on Monday.

In the first stage, those who want paper versions of the vouchers can pre-order from the SMEA website — https://3000.gov.tw/ — or use multi media kiosks at convenience stores across Taiwan from July 1-7, the administration said.

The second stage will be from Aug. 1-7, the SMEA said.

Those unable to pre-order the vouchers during either of those periods can purchase them directly at post offices across the country from July 15 to Dec. 31, by showing their national health cards or other identity documents, it said.

Under the NT$50 billion (US$1.68 billion) program, Taiwan nationals and foreign spouse residents in Taiwan are allowed to purchase NT$3,000 in vouchers for NT$1,000 as part of the government program to increase consumption during the summer break.

It is hoped the program will boost demand in the local economy which has been hard hit by the pandemic over the past six months, as the disease shows signs of easing in Taiwan.

In addition to buying the vouchers with cash, individuals can also use credit cards or other digital payment methods, with banks and many electronic platforms set to offer extra benefits, the SMEA said.