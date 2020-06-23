蘋果與BMW推「神功能」　網驚：太方便｜BMW debuts new Digital Key with Apple

【看CP學英文】BMW近日與蘋果公司推出智慧型車鑰匙新系統，用戶可使用蘋果手機無線解鎖汽車，也可以將鑰匙「分享」給至多五位好友。

BMW has debuted a new “Digital Key” with Apple that will not only allow customers to unlock their cars with just their phone, but also give access to up to five friends.

根據BMW官網，下月即將發布的2021年BMW 5系列是首批配對車款，而可配對的iPhone包括 iPhones XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (第二代) and 第五代Apple手錶。使用者需要將手機iOS更新至13.6版本，而手錶也須到WatchOS 6.2.8 版。

According to BMW, vehicles built from July 2020 or later are compatible with the BMW Digital Key, whilst customers with iPhones XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Series 5 will require the upcoming iOS 13.6 and WatchOS 6.2.8. to access the new feature.

根據網站敘述，初始設定智慧型車鑰匙需要坐在車內，並帶著正常的鑰匙讓系統確認車主。只需下載BMW app，遵照著上面的指示並將手機放在車內「近距離無線通信」（NFC，Near Field Communication）的手機架上。而設定完成後，鑰匙將會被存至蘋果錢包app內。

To set up the key, you will need to be sitting in the car with both regular car keys, and access the Digital Key menu in the BMW app to follow the given instructions. Once you place your phone in the holder with the NFC sensor, the set up will be complete and the Digital Key will be accessible in the Apple Wallet app.

使用新功能解車鎖只需將手機放在駕駛座的把手旁，3公分以內的距離都能感應到。

To unlock the car door, you will need to hold the phone on the driver’s side door while holding it no further than 1.5 inches away from the door handle.

智慧型車鑰匙也能讓車主將車鑰匙「分享」給其他五人，同時也能開啟限制功能，防止剛上路的青少年超速，也能確保其他安全功能不被解除。

The new features will also allow you to give access to five friends, while “restricted keys” can be given to teenagers who have only just learned to drive; thus, limiting the speed and other assistive features can not be deactivated.

而對於健忘的人，智慧型車鑰匙也能在手機沒電的情況下，持續使用數個小時，不會因手機沒電而無法解鎖。

As a major plus for forgetful people, the Digital Key will also work for several hours even if your iPhone runs out of battery.