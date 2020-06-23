老外帶路／高雄最夯景點一次看！　老外揭在地人才知道的港都秘密｜Kaohsiung local takes you to must-see destinations

【看CP學英文】波蘭攝影師安德住在高雄長達六年之久，身為在地人的他特別拍攝一支影片介紹高雄最好吃、最好玩、最好逛、最好拍的景點，希望讓大家看到港都最引人入勝的獨特魅力。

Amedee, a Polish photographer who has lived in Kaohsiung for more than six years, made a beautifully-filmed video to introduce the best places to eat, have fun, and photograph in the southern city, hoping to show you the unique charm of the city.

近年來，高雄發展相當快速，每一年都有新的景點等著遊客發掘、探索，安德尤其喜歡高雄的現代建築，每一棟都匠心獨運，像是都會公園、高雄展覽館、總圖等等。

In recent years, Kaohsiung has been changing very fast, and there are new scenic spots every year for visitors to discover.

The photographer said he loved the modern architecture of Kaohsiung, which is unique in its own way, for instance, the Kaohsiung Metropolitan Park Exhibition Hall, Kaohsiung Exhibition Center and Kaohsiung Public Library.

除了現代化建築之外，高雄同時也保存了各式獨具特色的廟宇，其中，安德首推「蓮池潭」，園區內有佛教、道教、孔子廟，其中「龍虎塔」更是每年吸引來自國內外的旅客到此一睹其風采。

In addition to modern architecture, Kaohsiung has also preserved various unique temples, among which Amedee recommends the “Lotus Pond,” which boasts Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian temples.

The Dragon Tiger Pagoda attracts both local and overseas tourists every year to enjoy its beauty.

逛久了，肚子也餓了，高雄各式各樣的美食應有盡有，能滿足每一個人的口味。然而，安德個人私心推薦一家位在鼓山區的Coco Brunch早午餐。

When you’re hungry after a long day of the walk, Kaohsiung has a wide variety of food to suit everyone’s tastes.

For Amedee, his recommendation is Coco Brunch in the Gushan District

若你喜歡親近大自然，安德也推薦了不少自然美景，像是從市中心開車不到10分鐘就能抵達的壽山、西子灣絕美日落。

If you like to be close to nature, Amedee also recommends some of the natural destinations, such as Sizihwan and Shoushan, which are less than 10 minutes’ drive from the city center.

最後，身為高雄地頭蛇的安德分享了在地人才知道的秘密，知道這個秘密後，任何人在高雄都能穿梭自如，不會迷路！

The Polish photographer ended by sharing a secret that only locals know. After knowing this secret, anyone can get around Kaohsiung without getting lost, he said.

讓我們來看看安德最推的高雄景點有哪些吧！

Let’s take a look at some of Andrew’s most recommended Kaohsiung attractions!

