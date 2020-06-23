By-election about making impossible, possible: KMT chief

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang told The China Post that it’s very important for the KMT to “unite” ahead of the by-election slated on Aug. 15.

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) is about to announce its candidate for Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, aiming to make “possible” this “impossible mission,” KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said on Tuesday.

Speaking to The China Post in an exclusive interview, the KMT chief urged KMT supporters to “unite” ahead of the by-election slated on Aug. 15.

“It’s important for the party to have the ambition to carry this heavy task on its shoulders as if this ‘impossible mission’ could become ‘possible,” he said.

The vote to recall former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on June 6 proved that the ruling party needs to find a more suitable candidate to represent the opposition party.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) certified the results of the recall vote that saw a majority of voters in favor of removing Han from office.

The new mayor will serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in December 2022.