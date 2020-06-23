Jane Lee likely KMT candidate in Kaohsiung mayoral by-election

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The opposition Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) will name its candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Tuesday evening at the earliest, with Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁) reported to be the front-runner.

Lee’s father accidentally unveiled to Chinese-language media earlier today that the KMT asked his daughter to participate in the by-election.

Lee holds a bachelor’s degree from Cheng-Shiu University (正修科技大學) and a master’s degree from the National Sun Yat-sen University (國立中山大學).

Her father, Li Jung-chung (李榮宗), is a close friend of former Kaohsiung mayor, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Reports claim that Lee may have been chosen by the KMT as a bid to pitch her to run for the Zuoying-Nanzih District Council in 2024.

Analysts argue that the 41 years old may better represent the younger generation of voters.

Following the recall election, members of the KMT old-guard were reportedly hesitant in throwing their hat in the ring for the by-election, leading KMT Secretary-General Li Chien-lung (李乾龍) and others, to select a candidate from Kaohsiung.

A KMT official reportedly claimed that a comparatively lower turn out rate may be beneficial to the party leading to a possible win, which may indicate the KMT’s optimistic view to what others deem an “impossible mission.”