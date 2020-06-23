R.chord reveals reason behind divorcing Keanna Taiyh
TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwanese singer and actor, Hsie He-hsian (謝和弦), known by his stage name R.Chord, recently disclosed on Monday the reasons behind the split with his wife Keanna Taiyh in a post to Instagram.
Keanna reportedly suffers from oviduct obstruction, thus preventing her from having any kids. To overcome this challenge, Keanna decided to strike a sponsor deal with a hospital that would cover the costs of artificial conception, the singer said.
The singer refused the sponsor deal, however, saying that he didn’t want to tell their children that they were used as free advertisement for Obstetrics and Gynecology (O&G).
本來不想再說話 但還是該說一下 1.我跟前妻剛認識時 她跟她交往10年的男朋友還沒分手 我們第二次約會就一起過夜了 隔天早上她男朋友打電話來 還是我接起電話 吿知她男友 哈囉我們在一起了 #我當時也有其他的女朋友 #嚴格來說我們都是第三者 #是在哈們 2.前妻每天嗑10顆 史蒂諾斯安眠藥 說自己是夢遊藝術家時 我也是整晚不能睡要顧著她 她夢遊時會亂剪頭髮 直到她睡著 我才能放鬆睡覺 為了成就她的夢遊藝術 也弄了RCKT品牌讓她設計管理 品牌收入全部都匯到她的帳戶裡 當她史蒂諾斯嗑不夠以後 還會要求用我的健保 在我看精神科回診時 要我的主治醫生 多開史蒂諾斯給她 我的醫生也吿訴她 如果想懷孕 要把安眠藥戒掉 #史蒂諾斯是很可怕會上癮的安眠藥 3.前妻被診斷出輸卵管阻塞 子宮無法正常受孕時 我也是不離不棄安慰她 就算她不孕 我還是愛她 她想做人工受孕 我也期待有奇蹟 第一次肚子變大 我以為要當爸爸了 結果是積水脹氣 完全沒有懷孕 我還是安慰她 沒有自己的小孩也沒關係 能幫助別人的小孩也是種福氣 高爾宣也不是我親生的 結果前妻跑去跟茂盛醫院談贊助 說這次可以免費做人工受孕 免費住月子中心 合作業配就可以 院長的兒子要免費幫她進行 我聽了頭很大 想著以後 要跟小孩說： 你是要幫婦產科打廣告 免費贊助生出來的產品 我不想配合這樣操作 前妻就威脅報警抓我 於是婚姻也走到盡頭 夫妻之間再也沒有愛 結果胚胎著床不成功 胎兒沒成形 連心跳都沒有 卻成了最佳武器拿來攻擊我 #茂盛醫院有證明 #10/31植入胚胎 #12/13胚胎萎縮 #12/19確認流產 4.我來到這個地球上 是要來當台灣的鬼才音樂人 不是來當國王的奴才和僕人 5.我不是跟網友結婚 也不是跟酸民離婚 有那麼多時間管別人的家務事 怎麼不好好孝敬爸媽陪陪家人 國際疫情才是您真正該關心的 6.沒什麼事我要忙新專輯 過新的人生交更多女友了 #哈們
The disagreement prompted an altercation that led to Keanna calling the cops on Hsie in December 2019 for smoking marijuana.
The couple started the divorce process since last December.
R.Chord, a 33-year-old singer-songwriter who debuted in 2009, has composed many songs for Taiwanese drama such as (夠愛) from The X-Family (終極一家) and “Loved you once”(你曾經讓我心動) from “They Kiss Again.”(惡作劇2吻).