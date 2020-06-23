R.chord reveals reason behind divorcing Keanna Taiyh

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwanese singer and actor, Hsie He-hsian (謝和弦), known by his stage name R.Chord, recently disclosed on Monday the reasons behind the split with his wife Keanna Taiyh in a post to Instagram.

Keanna reportedly suffers from oviduct obstruction, thus preventing her from having any kids. To overcome this challenge, Keanna decided to strike a sponsor deal with a hospital that would cover the costs of artificial conception, the singer said.

The singer refused the sponsor deal, however, saying that he didn’t want to tell their children that they were used as free advertisement for Obstetrics and Gynecology (O&G).

The disagreement prompted an altercation that led to Keanna calling the cops on Hsie in December 2019 for smoking marijuana.

The couple started the divorce process since last December.

R.Chord, a 33-year-old singer-songwriter who debuted in 2009, has composed many songs for Taiwanese drama such as (夠愛) from The X-Family (終極一家) and “Loved you once”(你曾經讓我心動) from “They Kiss Again.”(惡作劇2吻).