台北最夢幻老宅餐廳！　森林絕美玻璃屋成療癒夯點｜Dining in glass-wrapped courtyard, taking Instaworthy photos in Taipei

【看CP學英文】位在台大附近最夯文青餐廳「大院子」過去為日治時期台北帝國大學的單身教職員宿舍。然而，2013年這座古蹟遭逢祝融，建築部分毀損，直到2018年經歷重建後，轉型成為網美文青餐廳、藝廊，才重新更名為「大院子」。

Located in Da’an District Taipei, the Historical Grand Courtyard (大院子) was founded during the Japanese occupation era and served as a dormitory for teachers and professors. However, after a fire destroyed the building in 2013, it was restored as a restaurant and art gallery in 2018, taking on the name 大院子 (literally “big courtyard”).

View this post on Instagram 城市中的綠洲 A post shared by 蘇凱倫 (@sukaren5168) on May 29, 2020 at 7:58am PDT

大院子提供各式餐點選項，包括紅酒燉牛肉、咖喱雞和肋眼牛排。餐廳也有提供搭配套餐選項，除了主餐還外加每日湯品、沙拉和茶，當然還有飯後甜點檸檬塔、蘋果派。

The courtyard offers a variety of culinary options, including Red Wine Beef Stew, Yellow Chicken Curry and Rib Eye Steak. These meals also come in sets, which offer a daily soup, salad and tea. Deserts such as lemon tart and apple pie are also offered.

森林系餐廳四周綠意盎然，其建築體以玻璃屋打造，室內自然採光，舒適愜意的氣氛非常適合邀約三五好友來野餐，享受浪漫午茶時光。

The restaurant is surrounded by glass walls, which provide great natural lighting. The atmosphere is ideal for picnics and afternoon teas.

古色古香的建築，結合中世紀與現代建材，穿梭其間彷彿來到與世隔絕的神仙秘境。若你意在拍網美照，那你絕對不能錯過大門前的絕佳取景點。石頭步道從大門往外延伸，以玻璃屋當作背景，絕對能輕鬆拍出令人稱羨的IG網美照。

The building itself is a quaint one, combining medieval and modern materials. The stone path leading up to the restaurant is also quite picturesque, offering a good backdrop for those who may wish to take a picture.

以為這樣就逛完了嗎？難得到訪這座美麗玻璃屋，千萬別錯過座落於大院子正中心的藝廊。近期畫廊正展出留美台灣藝術家鄭麗雲的油畫作品。鄭麗雲的油畫主題圍繞在水、土、火、空氣。她利用獨特技法，創作出由飄逸白絲線構成的柔美畫面。

However, the restaurant is not the only focus. Located in the center of the courtyard, the art gallery exhibits the works of artist Leigh Wen, whose oil paintings combine elements of water, earth, fire and air. The paintings are made with a special technique, which results in trailing white lines over the paintings.

只要有在餐廳消費，就可以免費參觀這相當值得一訪的畫廊。

The art gallery offers free admission to anyone who makes purchases at the restaurants.

若你想趁著週末假日造訪，可以搭乘捷運到台電大樓站往四號出口，沿著辛亥路走，看到泰順街39巷左轉就可以看到絕美玻璃屋！

For anyone interested in visiting, the courtyard can be easily reached through the MRT, simply exit through the second exit on Taipower Building metro station (台電大樓站) and walk down Xinhai Road before turning left at Lane 39 Taishun Street.