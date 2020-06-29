KMT questions President Tsai’s nomination of Control Yuan head

TAIPEI (The China Post) — KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) questioned on Monday President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nomination of former Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) as the new head of the Control Yuan.

Chiang, along with supporters, gathered outside the Legislative Yuan earlier that morning to express their support at KMT legislators’ protest against the ruling party’s nomination.

The protest came after the KMT’s demand that the withdrawal of Chen’s nomination given her troubled relationship with the Control Yuan.

Chiang told Chinese-language media that it was ironic that in the past, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) was so adamant in dismantling the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan, but is now so determined to install Chen Chu as the next head.

Noting that the former Kaohsiung mayor had been under 58 investigations by the Control Yuan during her tenure, Chiang found it ironic that the DPP has set such a “low standard” for their nomination as the head of Taiwan’s foremost investigation agency.

The Legislature had been set to hold a general discussion on whether an extraordinary session should be held as scheduled from June 29 to July 22.

Ahead of the meetings, more than 20 KMT legislators stormed into the Legislative Yuan on Sunday night, blocking entry to the main chamber with chairs and chains.