Wang Leehom surprises young graduates with online concert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) gave a live stream performance on Saturday evening, dedicating “Our songs” to students whose graduation ceremonies were canceled due to the Covid-19.

The Instagram video, filmed at Homeboy Music (宏聲音樂) in Taipei, featured various songs and interactions with the public.

The walls on both sides of the venue boasted posters and pictures of Wang, leaving fans impressed by his songs and past performances.

Another highlight of the concert was a shelf full of trophies and medals he has received over the past decade.

In response to the video, many exclaimed: “How many trophies does Wang have?”