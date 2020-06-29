Gov’t to enforce punishments on violators of coupon program

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Cabinet (Executive Yuan) is prepared to find and enforce punishments on those who aim to bypass its coupon program.

Starting on July 15, authorities will start selling 12 million sets of coupons valued at NT$3,000 each but sold for NT$1,000 to Taiwan residents.

The government plans to offer a total of NT$50 billion worth of coupons.

On the same day, the Cabinet plans to hold a press conference to teach the public how to utilize the website to redeem these coupons.

Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) will headline the press conference to ensure a successful implementation.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Wang said that each buyer will receive nine coupons: Four valued at NT$500 and five worth NT$200.

Wang added that the government would not support the usage of these coupons in private transactions, and will not permit the public to pay cash in exchange for these coupons.

This is to prevent citizens from saving the money which would defeat the purpose of the coupon program which aims to stimulate the economy.

Per regulations, the Cabinet warned that there are certain limitations on the usage of these coupons: they cannot be used to buy cigarettes, pay taxes, pay water and electricity bills, and cannot be used to foot the bill of previous penalties.

In addition to these restrictions, the coupons cannot be used to purchase financial products, add value to prepaid cards and cannot be used to buy online shopping goods.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Administration remarked that violators of these rules will be sought out and punished by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部).

Those found guilty will have their right to coupons revoked. Citizens are also invited to report suspicious activities to the MOEA.