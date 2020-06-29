Packaging is everything! Japan sells tomato juice for NT$2,750

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A company in Japan is set to release a luxury tomato juice for the extraordinary price of NT$2,750 (10,000 yen).

Avid juice lovers will need to pay nearly 27 times more than the average price of tomato juice to get a taste of the new product.

OSMIC, an agricultural developer and consultant, has announced via its website the award-winning ”First Tomato Juice” which is made from OSMIC mini tomatoes.

The company advertised its juice for boasting an all-natural sugar content of 15 percent without added sugar or water.

According to foreign media, the tomatoes used to produce the drink are cultivated in OSMIC’s special soil, which is said to contribute to its higher sugar content and give the drink a taste similar to mangoes.

Interested parties can now make reservations on OSMIC’s website with delivery expected in July.