影／夾不到竟用偷的！　三名外籍模特兒竊取娃娃惹議｜Foreigners caught in the act emptying claw machine

【看CP學英文】週日，新北永和一家娃娃機店遭竊，場主調閱監視器發現三名外籍人士竟把整個機台內的娃娃偷走。

Three foreigners were caught on camera on June 28, emptying a claw machine by force at a shop located in Yonghe District, New Taipei City.

根據店家所提供的監視錄影帶顯示，這三名外國人，兩男一女，其中兩人幫忙搖機台，一人直接躺在地上，伸手鑽進去拿娃娃。

The trio surrounded the claw machine with one lying on the floor and sticking his arm into it and the others shaking and tilting it to successfully extricate items.

當他們順利得手一隻娃娃後，三人繼續用同一招數取得更多娃娃。

They continued until after they all obtained a prize.

據報導，這三名外國人都是平面模特兒，5月來台工作。經警方調查循線找人，其中兩名22歲男子來自巴西，另一名女子則是來自烏克蘭，目前遭竊的三隻娃娃已經回到店家。

According to local police, the three foreigners arrived in Taiwan in May to work in a model agency. Lucas and Fernando, both 22, are from Brazil, while the woman in the video is from Ukraine. The stolen items were returned to the shop.

然而，業者損失估計約兩千元新台幣

However, the owner of the claw machine claimed that he also lost nearly NT$2,000 from the actions of the foreign trio.