President announces measures to strengthen military reserves

TAIPEI (CNA) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced measures Monday to make Taiwan’s military reserve force a more reliable backup for the regular forces in protecting the country amid increased military movements around Taiwan.

Tsai made the announcement during an award ceremony held at the Armed Forces Reserve Command to recognize military officers and reservists who made significant contributions in the fight against COVID-19, especially in the production of surgical face masks.

One measure involves building a reserve force that has similar combat capabilities to the regular Armed Forces by having them carry the same weapons and gear as full-time military members, Tsai said.

Other measures involve synchronizing the mobilization of manpower and strategic resources and establishing closer collaboration between the reserve force and different government departments and agencies, Tsai said.

These measures are expected to help the country effectively respond to natural disasters during peacetime and improve the ability of different agencies and units to operate cohesively during wartime, she said.

Tsai made the remarks at a time when the China and the United States are increasing their military activities around Taiwan.

According to the Armed Forces Reserve Command, 4,011 medals were awarded Monday to 1,259 reservists and 2,752 soldiers.