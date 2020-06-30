這麼貴還喝的下去？ 日本推天價飲品嚇壞眾人｜Packaging is everything! Japan sells tomato juice for NT$2,750

【看CP學英文】一家日本廠商於日前宣布將推出瓶裝番茄汁，然要價竟為新台幣2,750元。

A company in Japan is set to release a luxury tomato juice for the extraordinary price of NT$2,750 (10,000 yen).

這天價般的新飲品對於喜愛喝果汁的人而言意味著需要付上一般果汁的27倍才能享用。

Avid juice lovers will need to pay nearly 27 times more than the average price of tomato juice to get a taste of the new product.

這瓶主打全為迷你蕃茄打成的果汁是日本農業製造商和顧問OSMIC的最新研發。名為「第一番茄汁」，OSMIC的飲品號稱有15％的全天然糖份，毫無外加糖或水。

OSMIC, an agricultural developer and consultant, has announced via its website the award-winning ”First Tomato Juice” which is made from OSMIC mini tomatoes.

The company advertised its juice for boasting an all-natural sugar content of 15 percent without added sugar or water.

據外媒報導，果汁內的迷你蕃茄是種在OSMIC特別培養的土質，可以讓小番茄的糖份更高，並讓番茄汁帶有一種芒果香。

According to foreign media, the tomatoes used to produce the drink are cultivated in OSMIC’s special soil, which is said to contribute to its higher sugar content and give the drink a taste similar to mangoes.

有興趣的人已可在OSMIC網站上預購，廠商預計於7月初開始送貨。

Interested parties can now make reservations on OSMIC’s website with delivery expected in July.