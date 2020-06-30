國家安全考量！　印度官方禁中國抖音｜India bans dozens of Chinese apps, citing security reasons

【看CP學英文】印度官方週一（29）聲稱由於安全國防考量，全面禁止59款中國app。

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, saying their activities endanger the country’s sovereignty, defense and security.

中印雙方激烈衝突已持續一個多月，印度因自上個月以來與中國士兵緊張對峙，在6月15日於喜馬拉雅山東部拉達克的一場衝突中，印方損失20名士兵。

India’s decision comes as its troops are involved in a tense standoff with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in the Himalayas that started last month. India lost 20 soldiers in a June 15 clash.

根據政府聲明，為保護13億印度人的資安問題與隱私顧慮，以及考量國家主權和安全；被禁止的app例如用於移動和非移動設備，包括抖音、UC Browser WeChat和Bigo Live，以及電子商務平台Club Factory和Shein。

The banned apps include TikTok, UC Browser WeChat and Bigo Live, as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein, that are used in mobile and non-mobile devices connected to the internet, according to a government statement.

It said there have been mounting concerns about data security and safeguarding the privacy of 1.3 billion Indians. The government said such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of the country.

聲明中也表示印度電子資訊產業技術部收到各方投訴，包括幾起有關濫用Android和iOS平台的報告，這些應用程式未經授權，私下竊取用戶資料並將這些數據傳輸到印度以外的服務器。

“The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India,’’ the statement said.

聲明也指出，透過應用程式挖掘、竊取用戶個資影響國家安全，是當前非常緊迫的問題，需採取緊急手段來解決。

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and the defense of India was “a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the statement said.