為大選鋪路？　新加坡打擊臉書「假」新聞 ｜Singapore requests corrections to Facebook Post

【看CP學英文】根據彭博社週一報導，新加坡當局對有關總理李顯龍和馬來西亞總理穆希丁·亞辛熱線鬆綁旅遊禁令的臉書新聞表示抗議。

Authorities in Singapore have contested the description of an alleged call between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over easing travel restrictions in a Facebook post, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

6月27日，臉書專頁「State News Singapore」發布新聞聲稱新加坡總理李顯龍致電馬來西亞總理，要求開放兩國通勤，卻被馬國拒絕。新加坡政府將該則新聞視為對執政黨及其領導人的批評。

The government has subsequently issued a correction notice to the June 27 post on a page called “State News Singapore,” which is considered critical of the ruling party and its leaders.

The correction directions argue that this was “false.” Malaysia requested the call and made the proposal for a daily cross-border commuting arrangement, Bloomberg reported.

政府在更正通知中表示是馬來西亞提出要求，並提供每日跨境通勤安排的建議。

The original post said Lee personally called his Malaysian counterpart requesting to open up daily commutes between the countries and that Malaysia refused.

新加坡政府第一次依法提出更正通知，其法源根據是為打擊假新聞所頒布《防止網路假訊息與網路操縱法》（POFMA）。大選將在7月10號舉行。

The direction is the first known use of Singapore’s recently-enacted fake news law, known as POFMA, since the 2020 election was called. The election will be held July 10.

據報導，政府同時也向臉書以及政治評論家亞歷克斯·譚（Alex Tan）各發布一則更正通知，因為該名評論家轉發了這則帶有爭議性的臉書貼文。

The government reportedly issued another targeted correction direction to Facebook, as well as a correction direction to Alex Tan, a frequent government critic who shared the post and has been targeted under the law before, Bloomberg said.