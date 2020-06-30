Barbie Hsu sells luxury home in Xinyi District for NT$247 million

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛) successfully sold one of her mansions in Xinyi District, Taipei in May for NT$247 million (US$8.4 million) to two people from Hsinchu, without lowering the price.

Hsu had purchased Guande Yuan-jian, one of her three luxury homes in Xinyi District, Taipei, before marrying her husband Wang Xiaofei, according to Chinese-language media.

With the COVID-19 raging across the globe, many businesses are suffering, including her husband’s hotel — S HOTEL.

Some sources, however, have claimed the hotel was already struggling with business before the virus even hit, local media said.