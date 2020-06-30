G.E.M., Eric Chou shine in new duet ‘Don’t Force it’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The music duet video of Hong Kong singer G.E.M.(鄧紫棋) and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou (周興哲), “Don’t Force it,” has become an overnight sensation since its release on Monday.

The song accumulated over 600,000 views in one day. It is part of G.E.M.’s seventh studio album “City Zoo” (摩天動物園)

G.E.M., whose real name is Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, rose to prominence in Hong Kong about a decade ago and later found further fame elsewhere in China.

The South China Morning Post has referred to her as China’s Taylor Swift for her strong songwriting and vocal skills coupled with her massive following on social media.

In 2014 she finished second in a popular Chinese television singing contest, “I Am a Singer.”

This time, the HK singer has collaborated with Chou who has been dubbed by the Taiwanese media as “king of the lovelorn people” for his ballads such as “How Have You Been” and “The Distance of Love.”

The unexpected collaboration caused quite a stir online with many fans exclaiming that “Two of my favorite singers worked together!”

According to Chinese-language media, she is a dedicated artist too as she was seen in the video wearing a sleeveless shirt in low temperatures to meet the filmmaker’s needs.