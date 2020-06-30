Everything to know about ‘Triple Stimulus Vouchers’ plan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the government will release NT$3,000 revitalization vouchers starting on July 15 with the aim of boosting the local economy before the end of December.

But, how do you apply for them and what can you buy? Below is all you need to know about the COVID-19 stimulus plan.

How to Apply

Taiwanese citizens, spouses of Taiwanese nationals, holders of a permanent resident certificate (居留證), and those in the process of applying for Taiwanese citizenship are eligible for the stimulus vouchers.

The stimulus program laid out by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) allows you to buy NT$3000 worth of shopping vouchers for NT$1000. The vouchers are available for pre-order starting July 1st.

Pre-Ordering

Visit the “Triple Stimulus Voucher” official website (https://3000.gov.tw) and register for the vouchers. The vouchers can also be pre-ordered in Taiwan’s four major convenience store chains and post offices.

For the online website and convenience stores, there will be two registration windows: From July 1 to July 7 and from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. You can pay for your vouchers and select the pick-up location during the aforesaid dates.

If you want to pick up your vouchers at a post office between July 15 and Dec. 31, you will need to do it in-person. Post offices will open for two additional Saturdays to accommodate the process on July 18 and July 25.

Please bring your National Health Insurance (NHI), government-issued Identification Card or Alien Residence Certificate (ARC) for identification when purchasing/picking up the coupons.

If you wish to use credit cards, contactless smartcards, and mobile payment apps, you can register at relevant websites starting on July 1 too.

How to Use Them

According to National Development Council (國家發展委員會) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), the vouchers can be used to shop at selected stores, buy train tickets and pay for taxi fares in Taiwan.

According to MOEA’s website, those using credit cards will receive a NT$2,000 deduction of next month’s bill after spending NT$3,000. For contactless smartcards and mobile payment apps, they will receive NT$2,000 worth of credit in their account.

Limits

The stimulus coupons cannot be used to pay for financial products, water and electricity bills, pre-existing fines, the National Health Insurance fee, administrative fees, electronic tickets, fitness center points, food coupons, video game points and InComm gift cards.

However, these coupons can be used for art exhibitions, sporting events, travel activities, and e-commerce platforms approved by the authorities. The government plans to provide recognizable identification for websites that allow vouchers use.

Although these coupons can be used to deduct hospital registration fees, telephone bills, gas, natural gas and cable TV service fees, it is more cost-effective to utilize consumption discounts on these fees rather than to use these coupons aimed to stimulate the economy.

Other information

For socially-vulnerable groups, the government will directly transfer NTD$1000 under “stimulus vouchers” to pay for them. It will be available free to 1.2 million mid-to-low income households.

For more information about the stimulus vouchers, please visit (https://3000.gov.tw)