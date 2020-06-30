日本東京都地方選舉出奇招　竟把「安倍口罩」變胸罩｜‘Abenomask’ bra creates stir amid Tokyo assembly election

【看CP學英文】近年來，全球政壇有不少年輕網紅YouTubers、直播主崛起，透過吸睛的競選海報吸引更多選票。

A growing number of YouTubers has entered politics worldwide, aiming to get votes with eye-catching campaign posters.

東京都知事選舉將於7月5日投開票。東京都北區戰況激烈，候選人各出奇招，其中一名候選人為了讓民眾對她留下深刻的印象、並博取媒體版面，竟使出最後殺手鐧引起輿論話題。

One candidate in Tokyo’s Kita Ward is attempting to make her mark on the minds of voters in a memorable way by attracting media attention too ahead of the assembly election slated on July 5.

這名候選人名叫新藤加菜，他竟把令人怨聲載道的「安倍口罩」當成胸罩，成功博取媒體版面。

正當疫情肆虐，日本首相安倍晉三發放布口罩給每個家戶，然而，民眾收到這些口罩後發現尺寸太小，而且還發霉發黃，引發民怨。爾後這些口罩被日本網民戲稱為「安倍口罩」。

Kana Shindou posed half-naked with the “Abenomask” – the controversial mask sent out by Prime Minister Abe to every household in the nation.

Japan Twitter reacts to Abe’s plan to distribute “2 masks per household” pic.twitter.com/m8yHipjtv7 — magdalena osumi 💁🏼‍♀️ (@jt_mag_os) April 2, 2020

候選人新藤加菜於6月23日在推特發佈帶著「安倍口罩」製成的內衣，表達對政府防疫政策不滿。

Shindou released the picture on June 23 with a couple of masks covering her breasts in an alleged statement against COVID-19 restrictions.

據日媒報導，新藤加菜是日本政壇第一位公開PO出僅著內衣照片的女性，而且新藤與其所屬政黨對於這樣具有爭議性的競選方式絲毫不害羞。

While she appears to be the first woman from the Japanese political sphere to publicly pose in the makeshift bra, Shindou and the party she runs for are not shy about courting controversy, according to Japanese media.

這張競選海報在日本掀起激烈討論，有些人並不在乎政治，也有人認為海報太過前衛，尤其這張海報張貼在公共場所。

The campaign poster has further sparked debate amongst people in Japan with some arguing that they couldn’t care less about what goes on in politics, others found the poster to be in bad taste, especially as it’s being displayed in a public place.