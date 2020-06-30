勞團包圍勞動部抗議移工派遣化　憂新政增加職災風險｜NGOs protest use of migrants amid occupational safety concerns

【看CP學英文】多個移工人權團體於週一在台北市中心集會，抗議政府為緩解勞力短缺，同意在彰濱工業區試辦製造業移工外展，將移工派遣化，增加移工職災風險。

Migrant rights groups rallied in downtown Taipei on Monday to protest a government decision that would allow the use of migrant workers as temporary workers in a Changhua industrial park to ease labor shortages, citing occupational safety concerns.

經濟部在2/25與勞動部開會中提出在彰濱工業區試辦製造業外勞外展計畫獲得勞動部點頭通過，初期試辦引進50名移工。

According to the minutes of a Ministry of Labor (MOL) meeting on Feb. 25, the green light was given to a trial plan proposed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to import a total of 50 migrant workers as temporary workers in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park.

這些短期移工將交由第三方非營利組織管理並在生產旺季時被「派遣」至園區各大工廠補足勞力，協助完成急單。

These temporary workers would be managed by a third-party nonprofit group and “dispatched” out to factories in the park during peak production season or when they have to fill urgent orders.

由多個移工勞權團體組成的「台灣移工聯盟」反對此政策，在勞動部前舉行記者會，舉著標語高呼「派遣入法、鯨吞本勞，彰濱外展、蠶食移工」等口號表對反對訴求。

The Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT), a coalition of some 10 migrant rights groups, has objected to the idea, shouting slogans and holding banners during its rally outside the Labor Ministry to voice its opposition.

希望職工中心專員翁倩文指出，將移工派遣化將增加移工的職災風險，因為這表示移工每三至六個月就須重新適應高風險新環境，且他們對被分派的新工作內容往往毫無經驗。

Weng Chien-wen (翁倩文) of the Hope Workers’ Center stated that using migrant workers as dispatched workers will increase the risk of occupational disasters because they will need to re-adapt to a new and dangerous labor environment every three to six months without having any experience in the job they are assigned to.

移工權益團體表示，勞力短缺是老問題，其根本原因是高工時低工資、不穩定的工作時間、高風險工作環境增加職災等根本問題所導致的。

The migrant rights groups pointed out that labor shortages are a longstanding problem because of long working hours and low pay, unstable work days, and dangerous working environments that increase the risk of occupational disasters.

政府該做的是思考如何提高勞工的勞動條件及生活條件以吸引就業，而不是為了讓資方穩定獲利而以彈性、廉價勞工來解套。

Rather than allowing factories to profit from cheap labor, the government should focus on improving labor conditions to bolster full-time employment, the migrant rights groups contended.