Kudos! Girl group Blackpink takes a YouTube record from BTS

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Blackpink’s new single, “How You Like That,” which was released on June 26, has already totaled more than 100 million views within 24 hours, allowing the popular girl’s group to now hold the title of “Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours.”

This title was previously held by K-pop band BTS, who got 74.6 million views in 24 hours for their single “Boy With Luv.”

This is not the first time Blackpink managed to break a YouTube record though.

In April 2019, their music video “Kill This Love” was the “Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours” before BTS broke that record a week later.

In November 2019, Blackpink also became the first K-pop group to reach 1 billion views with their song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” which came out in 2018.

Blackpink is a girl group from YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea. They consist of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 with two lead singles — “Boombayah” and “Whistle” — both of which went on to be instant hits in South Korea. They also charted at number 1 and 2, respectively, on the U.S. World Chart.

The group has since become of the most popular K-pop girl groups. All of their singles have been extremely well-received in South Korea as well as with K-pop fans all over the world. Blackpink has even collaborated with popular artists like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.