韓國女團竟超越BTS ！YT單日觀看數破世界紀錄 | Blackpink takes a YouTube record from BTS

【看CP學英文】韓團Blackpink於6月26日釋出的全新單曲 《How You Like That 》，在youtube上不到24小時達1億觀看量，獲得「24小時內最多觀看次數MV」的頭銜。

Blackpink’s new single, “How You Like That,” which was released on June 26, totaled more than 100 million views within 24 hours, allowing the popular girl’s group to now hold the title of “Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours.”

先前紀錄保持人是韓團BTS，他們的《Boy With Luv》單曲在24小時內獲得7400萬的觀看次數。

This title was previously held by K-pop band BTS, who got 74.6 million views in 24 hours for their single “Boy With Luv.”

但這不是Blackpink第一次刷新 YouTube 紀錄。

This is not the first time Blackpink managed to break a YouTube record though.

2019年4月，Blackpink的單曲《Kill This Love》在BTS刷新紀錄前，是24小時內最多觀看次數的音樂單曲。

In April 2019, their music video “Kill This Love” was the “Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours” before BTS broke that record a week later.

同年11月，Blackpink憑《Ddu-Ddu Ddu-Ddu》成為第一個達到10億觀看量的韓國女團。

In November 2019, Blackpink also became the first K-pop group to reach 1 billion views with their song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” which came out in 2018.

Blackpink是韓國最大經紀公司之一YG娛樂旗下的女子團體，團體由智孝、Jennie、Rosé和Lisa組成。

Blackpink is a girl group from YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea. They consist of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Blackpink在2016年以兩支主打單曲《Boombayah》和《Whistle》出道，獲得巨大迴響。單曲也分別包辦美國世界排行榜前兩名。

Blackpink debuted in 2016 with two lead singles — “Boombayah” and “Whistle” — both of which went on to be instant hits in South Korea. They also charted at number 1 and 2, respectively, on the U.S. World Chart.

Blackpink是至今最受歡迎的韓國女團，他們所發行的單曲在國內與國外都相當受歡迎。他們也與當紅歌手Dua Lipa、女神卡卡合作。

The group has since become of the most popular K-pop girl groups. All of their singles have been extremely well-received in South Korea as well as with K-pop fans all over the world. Blackpink has even collaborated with popular artists like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.