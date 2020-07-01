Godfrey Gao’s girlfriend thanks fans for sending flowers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Bella, the girlfriend of late Canadian-Taiwanese actor Godfrey Gao (高以翔), posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of Gao’s grave in Taipei decorated with countless of fresh flowers sent from devoted fans.

Bella thanked the senders to Gao’s gravesite by saying that “Thank you for the endless stream of flowers and love that has been pouring in over the past few months,” she wrote.

Gao, 35, died on Nov. 27, 2019, during filming in an action reality show “Chase Me” produced by Zhejiang Satellite TV in Ningbo, China.

It was reported that he died of a heart attack.

He was later cremated and buried in the Chin Pao San Cemetery (金寶山墓園), Taiwan but Chinese fans have reportedly asked florists in Taiwan to send flowers to his grave in his memory.

The cemetery, however, released a statement on June 18, saying that “people with an axe to grind” were charging fans to send flowers to the cemetery under the guise of being fans.

Cemetery officials expressed concerns that fans were being scammed it placed a ban on fans from sending flowers to the graveyard, starting on July 1.

Some fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Bella’s post in simplified Chinese characters might be a way to thank her late boyfriend’s fans in China, according to Chinese-language media.