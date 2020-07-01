Demand for Penghu and Matsu flights soar amid summer break

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the number of coronavirus cases still on a rise and limited options for international travel, local travel destinations, such as Penghu and Matsu islands, have become perfect regions to explore.

The total number of the available seats to offshore islands could potentially reach 300,000 this summer (an all-time high) with over 80 percent of seats expected to be booked, Mandarin Airlines (華信航空), a subsidiary of China Airlines (中華航空), told the local media.

According to the company, the demand for domestic routes to Kinmen and Penghu increased by 75 percent in May.

The number of flights to the outlying islands also soared in June, meaning that airlines began to fly larger aircraft to accommodate the increase in the number of passengers, Mandarin Airlines added.

To further adjust to the increase over the summer, the regional airline, plans to lease A320 passenger aircraft from Tigerair (台灣虎航), also a China Airlines’ affiliate, to serve the Penghu and Matsu routes.

Starting July 5, the airline will be able of securing an additional 2,000 seats each day.

Uni Air (立榮航空), another Taiwanese regional airline, has also increased its outlying island flights since June. Currently, the airline provides larger aircraft with an increase of nearly 18,000 seats.